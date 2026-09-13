The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy has raised another question about accountability, this time from someone with a connection to the NFL world. Grete Griffin, wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, believes the fallout looked uneven. Russini left her position at The Athletic after the outlet found that her undisclosed relationship with Vrabel violated its standards. Vrabel, however, remained the New England Patriots head coach. That contrast has made the controversy about more than the relationship itself. It has also opened a debate over professional consequences, responsibility and whether both sides were judged by the same standard.

Grete Griffin Wonders Why Mike Vrabel And Dianna Russini Faced Such Different Consequences

Grete Griffin, the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, has now put the spotlight on the different paths taken by Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini after their controversy.

Her argument centers on what happened professionally once the situation became public.

The Athletic's review found that Russini should have disclosed her relationship with Vrabel because it created a conflict of interest. However, the review did not find clear evidence that she used her reporting to promote Vrabel or his teams.

That distinction did not prevent Russini from suffering a major professional setback.

She resigned from The Athletic on April 14, 2026, before her contract was scheduled to expire. In her resignation, Russini made clear that her departure was not an admission that the public narrative about the situation was accurate.

Vrabel's career took a different path.

The NFL declined to investigate him, and he remained the head coach of the New England Patriots. Before the team's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Vrabel was asked about The Athletic's findings. His response was brief, saying he had “no reaction” and that the Patriots had moved forward.

???? The paparazzi photos of New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and The Athletic insider Dianna Russini were shopped to multiple outlets, including TMZ, before landing in the New York Post.



Via Front Office Sports.#NFL #NewEngland #Patriots — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 10, 2026

That difference is exactly what caught Griffin's attention.

Grete Griffin's Comments Shift The Conversation Toward A Bigger Issue About Accountability

Speaking on “Outta Pocket with RG3,” Griffin questioned whether the consequences should have looked so different.

“We all know there's double freaking standards in this world… If she was punished, he should have also been punished because if she is breaking journalistic integrity morals, what is he breaking?”

Robert Griffin III also highlighted the findings from The Athletic's review, which examined 903 stories, 77 videos, 204 podcast episodes and outside appearances connected to Russini's work.

The review did not establish clear evidence that Russini used her platform to benefit Vrabel or his teams. Still, the undisclosed relationship was considered a violation of the outlet's standards.

Griffin's point is not necessarily that a coach and journalist should face identical workplace discipline. Their responsibilities and employers are different.

Instead, her comments raise a simpler question about consequences.

Russini lost her position at a major sports outlet, while Vrabel continued leading an NFL team and prepared the Patriots for their Super Bowl rematch with Seattle.

The controversy has therefore moved beyond the original allegations. It now includes a debate over how accountability works when two people connected to the same situation experience very different professional outcomes.