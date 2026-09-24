Eli Manning has spoken about nephew Arch Manning's recent media controversy involving ESPN reporter Holly Rowe and a fake AI video. The former New York Giants quarterback told Front Office Sports that Arch will have to learn how to handle the media through experience. Eli said he is proud of the Texas quarterback but stressed that some moments require extra care. His comments come days after Arch apologized for laughing about an AI-edited video that falsely showed Texas coach Steve Sarkisian hitting Rowe.

Eli Manning Gives Arch Manning Advice After Holly Rowe Controversy

Eli Manning said most of his advice to Arch Manning is about football, but the recent Holly Rowe controversy also brought a lesson about dealing with reporters. Speaking to Front Office Sports, Eli said, “He'll have to figure out that media on his own, and a lot of it is just kind of growing pains.”

Arch had mentioned the fake AI video during a media session after Texas defeated Ohio State 24-23 on September 12. The altered clip falsely showed Steve Sarkisian slapping Holly Rowe. Arch laughed while discussing it and called the video “hilarious,” which turned into criticism. The video itself did not show a real incident.

Arch later apologized in an Instagram Story, saying his comment was insensitive and that his words had hurt people. Eli pointed to that response as part of the learning process, saying, “I think he has learned and apologized and did the right steps handling that.” The advice also reflects the extra attention surrounding Arch as Texas' quarterback.

Arch Manning Apologized After His Holly Rowe Comment

The controversy began with a real postgame interview between Holly Rowe and Steve Sarkisian following Texas' win over Ohio State. Sarkisian walked away after saying “Texas fight! Hook 'em,” and an AI-edited clip later changed the scene to falsely show him hitting Rowe.

Arch brought up the fake clip while speaking with reporters and said, “Of him slapping Holly Rowe? It's hilarious.” He apologized the next day, writing that “there is nothing funny about it” and that he knew his words and actions had hurt people. Rowe later accepted his apology.

Eli's comments now add another part to the story. He said young players can become comfortable with reporters and try to joke around, but they also need to know when to be careful. For Arch, the incident became a media lesson alongside the football lessons of his first season as Texas' starting quarterback.