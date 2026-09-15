Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns return to the spotlight could hardly have started worse. A heavy 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was followed by a troubling injury to running back Dylan Sampson, who left the game with a knee problem. With Cleveland already searching for offensive rhythm, the potential loss of an important receiving back could put even more pressure on Watson and the Browns' reshaped attack.

Dylan Sampson injury creates another Browns setback

Sampson's injury happened during his second kickoff return. He headed to the medical tent before going to the locker room, then briefly returned to the sideline and tested the knee. Cleveland ultimately ruled him out.

The early outlook is concerning. Medical analyst Jesse Morse indicated that Sampson could land on injured reserve, while ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the running back is expected to miss “significant time.” A firm recovery timetable has not been established.

“Dylan Sampson's left knee was in a brace, and he was on crutches,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on X. “He's expected to be placed on IR and is going to miss an extended period of time. He's the Browns' primary receiving back; now Raheim Sanders will replace him, who caught 3 of 3 for 25 yards.”

Sampson had already shown value on special teams, producing 64 yards on two kickoff returns against Jacksonville. His absence could now change the balance of Cleveland's backfield.

Quinshon Judkins, who entered the season ahead of Sampson on the depth chart, should see more work. Raheim Sanders could move into a larger supporting role, while Jaleel McLaughlin may also receive additional opportunities.

Deshaun Watson faces pressure after rough Browns opener

The injury adds to a frustrating night for Watson. His final numbers were 16 completions on 22 attempts for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Yet the statistics did not tell the full story.

Watson threw an interception on Cleveland's first drive, and his touchdown arrived with only 1:52 left, when the outcome was already largely settled. The Browns struggled to build sustained momentum throughout the contest.

Head coach Todd Monken, however, rejected the idea that Watson played too cautiously.

“I did not see that today. He let that ball rip; that was an interception,” Monken said. “He let it rip. He just didn't see him, or the defender made a great play on it. I thought he started the game great… And some of the throws at the end of the game, at the end of the game, he was not tentative. He made some good throws towards the end when we gave him time, and we had opportunities to get it down the field. We never got into a rhythm.”

Watson now faces the challenge of finding consistency while Cleveland potentially loses another offensive piece. For a Browns team hoping for a stronger 2026 campaign, the Sampson injury could make that task considerably harder.