Drake Maye and his lady love, Ann Michael Maye, are using their popularity to help kids and families facing hardships. Back in March 2026, the star QB and wife Ann launched the MayeDay Family Foundation. This initiative gives their charitable work a formal platform across New England and North Carolina. The foundation aims to help kids and families dealing with hardship. Its first major commitment also puts kids battling cancer at the centre of its work, giving Maye's growing public profile a purpose away from the gridiron.

MayeDay Family Foundation Starts With Support For Children Facing Cancer

The MayeDay Family Foundation has made a three-year pledge to fund a Child Life Therapist on the oncology floor at Boston Children's Hospital. Child Life specialists help young patients and their families handle the emotional and developmental challenges that can come with hospital treatment.

The Mayes announced the foundation while also revealing plans to work with organisations in New England and North Carolina, where Drake grew up.

“Ann Michael and I are excited to launch the MayeDay Family Foundation to give back to the communities that have so strongly supported us,” Drake Maye said in a statement. “It's important for us to provide help for kids and families in need.”

The foundation's first big event was also very memorable. The MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic took place at Polar Park in Worcester on May 31, bringing the charity closer to the community it aims to serve.

Ann Michael also opened up about the family side of the event before the game. And said that the couple looked forward to hosting a fun night while raising money for a good cause.

Drake Maye And Ann Michael Take Their Charity Beyond The Foundation Launch

The love birds' support for Boston Children's Hospital did not stop with the MayeDay launch. On March 31, the happy couple joined Granite Telecommunications' annual Saving by Shaving fundraiser, which raised $4.155 million for the hospital.

The charity work adds another layer to Maye's life in New England. Since joining the Patriots, he has also taken part in charitable efforts involving organisations such as Best Buddies and military scholarship initiatives.

MayeDay now gives Drake and Ann Michael a project of their own. The foundation connects their lives in North Carolina with their new home in New England while keeping children and families at the centre of the mission.

This move gives Maye a way to use that attention outside football. His performances with the Patriots will continue to shape his career. But MayeDay gives him and Ann Michael another platform to make an impact in the communities supporting them.