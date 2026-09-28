The Los Angeles Rams had a big lead against the Denver Broncos, but they could not hold it until the end. The loss was hard enough, yet Sean McVay's short postgame media appearance brought more attention. The Rams coach spoke to reporters, answered a few questions and left much sooner than expected. His exit came only about 10 minutes after the final whistle. That gave fans another thing to talk about after a game that slipped away late. McVay's own words were calm, but the timing of his exit raised fresh questions.

Sean McVay's Early Exit Added Questions Because He Spoke To Few Rams Reporters

McVay did attend his postgame press conference after the loss. But the session ended quickly, and many Rams beat reporters did not get the usual chance to ask him questions.

The Athletic's Nate Atkins reported that McVay left about 10 minutes after the game ended. The coach had answered an early question from ESPN's Sarah Barshop and also spoke with some Rams.com reporters before leaving.

“It's tough, you know what, but this is sports. You sign up for all of it and love our group. Just came up short. Give the Broncos credit. They found a way to get it done. We'll look at ourselves and figure out how we can improve.”

That short appearance became part of the story because of how the game ended. The Rams had control for long periods. They held the ball for more than 30 minutes and finished with 482 yards.

"Yeah it's tough. But this is sports, you sign up for all of it."



Sean McVay on the Rams' loss to the Broncos in the final minute. pic.twitter.com/W8S1xaAign — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 28, 2026

Still, the Broncos found a way back. McVay's visible frustration after the final whistle made his quick exit stand out even more.

Late Game Choices Gave Sean McVay Even More Questions After The Rams Loss

The coach also faced attention over how the Rams handled the second half. Los Angeles ran the ball 23 times, but only nine rushing attempts came after halftime.

After Denver took a 23-16 lead on Matthew Stafford's pick-six with 5:01 left, the Rams did not run the ball again. That choice became a major talking point among fans and Rams followers.

A defensive penalty also changed the game. Josh Wallace appeared to make a late interception near the Rams' goal line. But a defensive pass interference call erased the play. Denver then scored a rushing touchdown a few plays later.

The Rams now have two losses after three games. Their next game is against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. McVay will have to deal with questions about both his team's late collapse and his short postgame media session.