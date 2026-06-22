The fallout from the Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel controversy continues to impact more than just the people at the center of the story. Former NFL reporter Crissy Froyd says her life has changed significantly since she publicly weighed in on the situation.

While the scandal has dominated headlines for weeks, Froyd recently shared that the attention and backlash have affected her personal life in ways she never expected. She now says safety concerns have forced her to take extra precautions.

Crissy Froyd says public attention brought unexpected anxiety and fear

Froyd became one of the most visible voices discussing the Russini-Vrabel controversy after photos and reports linked the former NFL insider and the New England Patriots head coach. Her comments gained widespread attention online and quickly made her a central figure in the conversation.

During a recent appearance on the "Mike Drop" podcast with Mike J. Asti, Froyd opened up about how the situation has affected her behind the scenes. She revealed that she has changed locations multiple times because she does not know who could be connected to the controversy or how far people might go.

“I've actually changed locations quite a few times because you never know who all is involved in this stuff,” Froyd said. “You never know what people are trying to do to you. You never know. Like, [I've] been through a lot of Lifetime movie situations in my life that I won't go into because they just, they don't even sound real."

She explained that keeping her whereabouts private has become important as the situation continues to attract attention. According to Froyd, uncertainty surrounding the scandal has made her more cautious in her daily life.

“But whenever stuff like this happens, it's kind of best to keep people guessing as to where your whereabouts are,” she added.

Former NFL reporter discusses backlash and her next career chapter

Beyond concerns about safety, Froyd also spoke about the emotional impact of becoming a public target. She admitted that the controversy has created a lingering sense of stress, even on days when she feels fine.

“So, I've been doing some of that. I would say that most days I feel okay, but there is a constant, like, subconscious level of anxiety, if that makes sense, because it's just like getting slapped with PTSD, like, all over again.”

Froyd also addressed the reaction she has received online. Since becoming involved in the discussion, she says social media attention has been constant, leading to an overwhelming number of notifications and messages.

Still, she made it clear that criticism has not changed her stance. Instead, she appears focused on moving forward while continuing to speak openly about issues she believes deserve attention. She says she will keep her journalism job up while attending law school. The decision opens a new chapter for Froyd, who remains a subject of public scrutiny while pursuing new professional aspirations, as the scandal continues to be a hot topic of conversation in NFL media circles.