Tyreek Hill's NFL comeback has taken another unexpected turn just as the 2026 season begins. The former Miami Dolphins star will not be ready for Week 1 after doctors advised him to delay his return, leaving his next team and his playing future uncertain. Hill has spent months working his way back from a serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season after only four games. While interest around the veteran receiver remains strong, his recovery has now become the biggest factor in deciding when he can return and whether another team will take a chance on him.

Tyreek Hill's Latest Setback Could Delay His NFL Comeback Until October

Hill's latest update is less about a lack of interest and more about making sure his body is ready for the demands of an NFL season.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained that Hill is progressing well, but doctors believe waiting could be the smarter move.

“Tyreek Hill looks amazing but we're playing it on the safe side and we're not in a rush.”

Rosenhaus also said Hill's doctors have recommended postponing his comeback until perhaps October. That timeline means Hill could miss several games before getting an opportunity to prove he can still perform at a high level.

The decision comes after a serious knee injury ended Hill's 2025 campaign. He suffered a dislocated knee and multiple ligament damage during Miami's Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets. He later underwent another surgery, making his recovery more complicated than originally expected.

For Hill, rushing back now could create a bigger problem later.

Strong NFL Interest Keeps Tyreek Hill's Comeback Hopes Alive

The encouraging part is that Hill is still attracting attention around the league.

Rosenhaus confirmed there is “a ton of interest” in the eight-time Pro Bowler. Teams may be willing to wait because Hill's speed remains one of the most dangerous weapons in football when he is healthy.

His situation, however, is different from the past. Hill is now 32 and coming off a major knee injury. Any new contract would likely be worth less than his previous deals, while his role could also change.

One interesting possibility is a second contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs has questions at wide receiver, giving a familiar figure who helped lead the organization to a Super Bowl LIV victory an opportunity.

But Hill's immediate goal is clear. First he has to be healthy.

If he continues to progress, October might mark the beginning of the next chapter of his career. Until then, his return is a waiting game that interested NFL teams will be watching attentively.