Tyreek Hill is pushing back as his divorce battle with Keeta Vaccaro takes another tense turn. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver has asked the court to sanction Vaccaro and her attorney after she questioned whether his recent contact with former partner Crystal Espinal involved an attempt to influence her testimony. Hill says those accusations have not been backed by evidence.

Tyreek Hill turns the witness tampering dispute back on Keeta Vaccaro with a push for sanctions

Hill's latest court filing puts the focus on the evidence behind Vaccaro's concerns.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hill argues that Vaccaro has not shown that he threatened Espinal, used physical force, offered her money, or tried to mislead her before her deposition.

The dispute centers on Hill's recent contact with Espinal, who is the mother of three of his children. Vaccaro questioned why Hill reconnected with Espinal after the pair had reportedly gone more than five years without seeing each other.

The timing became a key point because Espinal later gave testimony that Vaccaro viewed as favorable to Hill. That led Vaccaro to question whether their renewed contact had anything to do with the divorce proceedings.

Hill strongly rejects that idea.

His filing says there was “no threat, no misleading statement, and no offer of any benefit” because, according to his account, none occurred.

Hill is now asking the judge to sanction Vaccaro and her attorney, arguing that they went too far by accusing him and his legal team of conduct that could amount to witness tampering.

Tyreek Hill's latest filing could add more pressure as the bitter divorce battle moves forward

The fight over Espinal is another difficult chapter in a divorce case that has continued for more than a year.

Vaccaro filed for divorce in April 2025, shortly after police were called to the couple's Florida home following a reported domestic dispute. No charges were filed in connection with that incident.

The wider legal battle has since included allegations of domestic violence and requests for records involving earlier incidents connected to Hill. He has denied the allegations made against him.

The current witness dispute remains separate from those broader claims. There has been no reported court finding that Hill intimidated Espinal, paid her for favorable testimony, or committed witness tampering.

At the same time, the court has not ruled that Vaccaro knowingly made false accusations.

That distinction is important since Hill's motion for sanctions is still a legal issue pending a ruling from the judge. If the court considers his request, it might become another key area of contention between the former couple.

For present neither party has had a definitive verdict on the witness disagreement. Hill's new move, however, indicates he's not just defending himself against Vaccaro's charges. He's asking the court to consider how the allegations were made and if there was any crossing of the line.