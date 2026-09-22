Jaxson Dart's latest injury update has changed the mood around New York Giants. What looked like a knee scare after Monday night's loss to Los Angeles Rams has become a bigger issue. An MRI showed more damage than the team first expected, according to NFL Network and ESPN reports. Dart could miss an extended stretch, with the season now in question. Giants had hoped their quarterback would lead the offense after a Week 1 win. Now, New York may have to plan for life without him while waiting for the medical decision.

Jaxson Dart's MRI Shows The Injury Could Keep Him Out For A Long Time

Dart's injury happened early against the Rams. He was hit by Byron Young while throwing a third-down pass, then went into Josaiah Stewart as he fell. His left knee took the contact, and he soon left the field.

At first, there was some hope. Dart walked to the locker room and later tried to return. The Giants eventually ruled him out, but the early signs did not suggest the situation would become this serious.

That changed after the MRI.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Dart's knee injury was worse than expected and that he could miss an extended period, possibly the entire season. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that season-ending surgery was a possibility.

John Harbaugh did not give a clear timeline. “Right now evaluations are ongoing. We haven't gotten any final decisions yet,” the Giants coach said.

Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart's knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN.



Of all the QB injuries suffered in Week 2, Dart's is turning out… pic.twitter.com/mZkEiyv4kW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2026

He also made it clear that the team still has more work to do before making a final call. That leaves Dart and the Giants waiting while doctors and team officials decide the next step.

Jameis Winston Could Become New York Giants' Answer If Jaxson Dart Is Out

Jameis Winston is now the most obvious option for New York. He replaced Dart facing Los Angeles but had a difficult night, completing 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and one interception.

The result was not what the Giants wanted, but Winston has something the team needs right now. He has years of NFL experience and knows what it takes to start games.

New York also has Jake Haener on its practice squad. If Dart is ruled out for a long stretch, New York Giants could still look outside the team for another quarterback.

The timing makes the situation even more important. Dart had started the season with a strong performance facing Dallas Cowboys. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 1 win.

That game showed why New York Giants had trusted him with the starting job.

Now, everything depends on the final medical decision. If Dart needs surgery or misses several months, New York will have to adjust its plans quickly.