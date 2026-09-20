Caleb Williams left the Chicago Bears' 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring injury, leaving the team with questions ahead of Monday night. An MRI is scheduled for Monday, with early hope that Williams has suffered only a Grade 1 strain. That would be positive news, but it may still leave him unavailable for the Bears' next game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The situation could also put more pressure on head coach Ben Johnson, who may have to prepare the offense around backup quarterback Tyson Bagent if Williams needs more time to recover.

Caleb Williams' MRI Could Decide Ben Johnson's Next Move With Chicago Bears

Williams' injury came during a difficult game for Chicago, which struggled to create points against Minnesota. He was helped from the field after suffering the hamstring problem, but there was one small positive sign after the game. Williams was seen walking without a crutch.

That does not confirm how serious the injury is. The MRI will give the Bears a much clearer picture.

The initial hope is that Williams has a Grade 1 hamstring strain. It is the lowest level of a muscle strain and generally involves limited damage. Even so, the short turnaround could make his availability against Philadelphia uncertain.

Caleb Williams leaving on the cart after his apparent injury.



Williams was emotional and gave a thumbs up to the crowd.



(???? FOX) pic.twitter.com/A3CkQQoFfs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2026

Chicago has only eight days before facing the Eagles. The team will therefore have to balance Williams' recovery with the need to prepare for another important game.

Could Tyson Bagent Give Ben Johnson A Different Offensive Challenge?

If Williams cannot play, Tyson Bagent could become the Bears' starter. Bagent is not new to the role. He started four games for Chicago in 2023 and won two of them.

The Bears also made a clear commitment to Bagent last year by giving him a two-year, $10 million extension. That move showed the team wanted to keep him as part of its quarterback plans.

For Johnson, however, preparing Bagent would be a different task. The coach has previously worked with quarterbacks such as Jared Goff during his time with the Detroit Lions. Now he could have to adjust his offense around a backup quarterback with limited recent regular-season action.

Bagent did see action after Williams went down and gave Chicago another option at quarterback. If Williams misses the Eagles game, the Bears will need Bagent to protect the football and keep the offense steady.

Johnson will also have to find ways to support him through the running game and short, high-percentage plays.

For now, Chicago must wait for the MRI before making a firm decision. The result could determine whether Williams returns quickly or whether Bagent gets an unexpected chance to lead the Bears.