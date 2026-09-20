Cleveland Browns entered Week 2 with plenty to prove after a rough opening loss. Their 34-10 defeat to Jacksonville Jaguars had brought back old jokes about the team. Mike Tomlin added to that noise when he repeated the famous “Browns is the Browns” line while discussing Cleveland on NBC. Todd Monken did not seem ready to accept that label. After Cleveland Browns beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19, the head coach made his feelings clear. His strong response showed that Tomlin's words had not been forgotten inside the Cleveland locker room.

Todd Monken Makes His Feelings Clear After Cleveland Browns' First Win

Monken had already pushed back against the idea that the Cleveland Browns were simply repeating their old mistakes.

He said after the Week 1 loss that Cleveland had played badly on that day, but he did not see it as proof of a bigger pattern. For Monken, the answer was simple. The Cleveland Browns had to play better and coach better.

That message became more important after Cleveland's comeback win in Tampa Bay.

The Cleveland Browns trailed 16-6 before finding a way back into the game. After the final whistle, Monken used a blunt line that quickly became one of the biggest moments from the game.

“The Browns are gonna Browns. F— that!”

Monken then added, “The guys took that to heart.”

Mike Tomlin on Todd Monken's mic drop walkoff: “hey I'm glad I can still motivate even though I'm not coaching anymore” ???? pic.twitter.com/0NZxcCfdIA — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 21, 2026

The comment appeared to connect directly to Tomlin's earlier words. Tomlin had used JuJu Smith-Schuster's famous phrase while discussing the Cleveland Browns' Week 1 loss.

Deshaun Watson Gives Cleveland Browns More To Celebrate

The Cleveland Browns also had something more important than a heated exchange. They had a win.

Deshaun Watson played a major role in making it happen. The quarterback completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. His performance helped the Cleveland Browns stay alive after falling behind early.

Watson was later asked about Monken's message and kept his answer short.

“Monk said what he said,” Watson said. “That's how we all feel.”

That response suggested the coach's words had found support inside the team.

Tomlin later reacted to Monken's postgame comment with a smile, saying, “I'm glad I can still motivate although I'm not coaching anymore.”

The exchange adds another layer to the Cleveland Browns' early season story. Cleveland is now 1-1, and the team has a chance to build on its first victory rather than let its Week 1 loss define the season.