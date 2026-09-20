Dak Prescott gave Dallas Cowboys a night to remember while the 37-20 win over Washington Commanders also brought a new concern. Prescott threw four touchdown passes and became Cowboys' all-time leader in passing touchdowns. His record throw to CeeDee Lamb added to the home crowd's celebration. But Dallas also saw P.J. Locke and Cobie Durant leave the game with injuries. Their situations could become important quickly, especially with Cowboys already dealing with injuries on defense after Week 1. The big win came with another problem for Dallas to handle.

Dak Prescott's Record Night Gave Dallas Cowboys A Major Boost

Prescott set the new Cowboys record with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Lamb. It was his 249th touchdown pass with Dallas moving him past Tony Romo who had 248.

The moment had extra meaning for Prescott because Washington was the team he threw his first NFL touchdown against around 10 years ago.

Prescott finished the game with 279 passing yards and four touchdowns. His teammates later celebrated him in the locker room after Brian Schottenheimer pointed out each scoring play.

“It made me emotional,” Prescott said about the celebration.

Prescott also spoke about his late mother, Peggy, and said he could hear her voice while thinking about how proud she had always been of him.

“I think records are meant to be broken. Try to just set this one high that makes the next guy harder for him to break.”@TomBrady named @dak his #LFG Player of the Game after becoming the @dallascowboys' all-time franchise leader in passing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/o8DGMnWJWz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 21, 2026

The quarterback did not treat the record as the end of his career. He said, “As I told you, it's just the beginning. I want to double it and plan to play for a while, so just getting started.”

P.J. Locke And Cobie Durant's Injuries Created The New Problem For Dallas Cowboys

The record gave Dallas a major positive while the defense took another hit during the win.

Locke suffered a foot injury during Washington's first drive. He later appeared in a walking boot, which could raise questions about his availability for the next game. His injury matters because Dallas had already lost Malik Hooker in Week 1.

Dallas also lost linebacker Dee Winters during the game. That adds to the team's defensive problems after DeMarvion Overshown was injured during the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.

Dallas Cowboys now have two very different stories after Week 2. Prescott and the offense gave Dallas a strong win and a franchise record. At the same time, the growing injury list could force the team to make changes before its next game.