Colin Kaepernick is a former professional quarterback who spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after being selected in the second round of the 2011 draft from the University of Nevada. He rose to national prominence in 2012 when he replaced Alex Smith mid-season and led San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII with his powerful arm and elite rushing ability. A dual-threat playmaker, he guided the team back to the NFC Championship the following year. His final NFL action came in 2016, the same season he began kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice, a decision that reshaped his public legacy beyond football. Notably, he has been married to Nessa Diab.

How Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab first met and their early years

Colin Kaepernick and radio host Nessa Diab first connected in 2015 through the media world, when Colin appeared on her show and their professional interaction turned personal. Nessa, known as a prominent voice on Hot 97 and later for her MTV hosting, had already built her own career in broadcast before their paths crossed.

They kept their bond low-key at the start, rarely discussing it publicly, but were spotted together at events and on social media by late 2015 and early 2016. As Colin Kaepernick's protest during the national anthem in 2016 drew intense national attention, Nessa Diab stood firmly beside him, defending him publicly and attending games.

By 2017, when Colin was no longer signed to a team, they had become an openly united couple, appearing together at activist events and charity functions, establishing themselves as partners both personally and in advocacy work.

Public advocacy, family life, and lasting partnership

From 2018 onward, Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab deepened their public collaboration around social justice causes. They co-founded initiatives focused on education and empowerment for youth, with Nessa frequently supporting Colin's Know Your Rights Camp and other community projects.

Unlike many celebrity couples, they avoided constant media exposure, choosing to share only select moments and keeping their private life guarded. They made red-carpet appearances at major events like the Met Gala in 2022, where their coordinated looks drew attention to their solidarity. In 2022, reports confirmed they had welcomed their first child, a chapter they both chose to protect from the spotlight without sharing names or photos.

Through the years of Colin Kaepernick's absence from the NFL, legal battles, and activism, Nessa has remained his most consistent public ally, and their relationship has been defined more by shared purpose and privacy than by publicity.