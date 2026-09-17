Mike Evans did not need a huge debut to show why the San Francisco 49ers wanted him. In his first game with the team the veteran receiver quickly became a trusted target for Brock Purdy and made his presence felt in the red zone. His six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown helped San Francisco beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-7. But the bigger story may be what comes next. With injuries creating more pressure on the receiver room, Evans could have a larger part in Kyle Shanahan's offense as the season moves forward.

Mike Evans Has Already Given San Francisco 49ers A Needed Boost

Mike Evans made an immediate impact in his first game with the San Francisco 49ers. His six receptions on seven targets gave Brock Purdy a strong option while his touchdown showed why the team wanted his size and experience near the goal line.

Kyle Shanahan also appears ready to use Evans in more than one role. The veteran has played mostly outside during his career, but the 49ers are asking him to work inside as well.

“Mike can do it all. It's awesome that he's a great threat outside the numbers. Our guys are just inside the numbers a lot of the time, and Mike's shown since he's gotten here that he's capable of both.”

That added flexibility could matter as Evans becomes more comfortable in the offense. The coaching staff is still learning how to use him, while Evans continues to learn Shanahan's system.

Elite: Mike Evans says elite players are separated from average players by their ability to tolerate boredom.



"I would say their consistent work ethic and their consistent discipline because you can get bored easily doing the same thing over and over. If you do anything too many… pic.twitter.com/w94g5NCRlA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2026

His first game also showed that the 49ers can turn to him when a drive needs a big play. Shanahan pointed to several important plays from Evans, including his red-zone touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers' Receiver Injuries Could Push Mike Evans Into A Bigger Role

The receiver situation has become more important after De'Zhaun Stribling underwent surgery on his left ankle. Shanahan expects the rookie to miss about 10 weeks, adding another challenge to the group.

Christian Kirk is also still working his way back from injury. That leaves Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson alongside Evans, with Jacob Cowing in line for more snaps. Jordan Watkins could also get his chance in the coming weeks.

“Mike is as advertised,” Shanahan said. “It's awesome to be able to go to him on, I think it was like, four crucial plays.”

If he stays healthy and gets more comfortable with the offense his workload could rise. Those close to the situation expect him to finish with at least 75 catches with 80 also possible.