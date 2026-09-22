Cam Skattebo had a rough night with New York Giants in Los Angeles. The team lost 28-6 to Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. But away from the field there was a small moment that made the night feel different for the young running back. Someone close to him was there in the stands, wearing his name and number. The support came as New York Giants also dealt with a major setback at quarterback. Jaxson Dart left the game with a knee injury after playing only a few minutes. For Skattebo the night had both football pain and a personal moment.

The Unexpected Personal Moment Came From The Stands From Cam Skattebo's girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez

Cam Skattebo's girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, showed her support in a way that quickly caught attention. She wore a custom blue Giants jersey with Skattebo's name, number and a large image of the running back on the back.

Rodriguez added her own style to the look. She wore white knee-high cowboy boots and carried a Gucci shoulder bag. Small charms hung from the bag, including a football-shaped piece with the Giants logo.

She later shared a picture of the outfit from inside SoFi Stadium. Her short caption read, “Always gets me right.”

Cam Skattebo joined Jaxson Dart's family photo ????



Treating him like family ???? pic.twitter.com/8ygXXiFHBB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 21, 2026

It was a simple post, but it came during a night when little went right for New York. Skattebo had 12 carries for 36 yards. He also caught four passes for 19 yards as the Giants struggled to find their rhythm.

Jaxson Dart's Injury Made The Night Even Harder For Cam Skattebo

The personal moment came against the backdrop of a difficult game for the Giants. Dart was hurt early after taking a hard hit. He completed three of five passes for 20 yards before leaving the field.

Jameis Winston stepped in after Dart was ruled out. The change made things harder for an offense that had already lost its starting quarterback.

Skattebo later spoke about Dart's situation and said the quarterback wanted to return, but doctors did not allow him to go back into the game.

“He told me he wanted to get back out there, and the doctors kind of told him no. ... We didn't really get into (it too) deep; we were still in the middle of the game, so I kind of was just like d**n. Then, he told me what was happening. I'm going to leave that to him and the doctors and stuff. I think he'll be alright here in the next few weeks.”

There was also a lighter moment before kickoff. Dart and his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, were taking a family picture when Skattebo noticed them and joined the shot.