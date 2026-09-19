Burna Boy is set to bring his global sound to one of football's biggest stages as the NFL prepares for its historic debut in France. The Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar will headline halftime when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026. The announcement adds a major musical attraction to the league's international expansion and gives the Paris crowd a performance from an artist who has already made history at the iconic venue.

Burna Boy to headline NFL Paris Game Halftime Show

The NFL has confirmed Burna Boy as the halftime performer for its first-ever regular-season game in France. The Steelers and Saints will meet at Stade de France on Sunday, October 25, with kickoff scheduled for 14:30 CEST.

For Burna Boy, the performance marks a return to a venue closely tied to his career. In April 2025, he became the first African artist to headline a concert at Stade de France. His return for the NFL Paris Game will place his Afro-fusion sound before a global football audience.

The Grammy winner, who has received 13 nominations, has become one of Africa's most recognised musical exports. He was also the first African artist to perform on the main Grammy broadcast.

Burna Boy shared his excitement about returning to Paris, saying, “Paris gave me one of the most important nights of my career, and returning to the Stade de France for a moment like this means so much to me. The NFL is bringing something to France that has never happened here before, and being able to be part of it while representing African music is very special. I intend to give the audience a show they will never forget.”

NFL Senior Director of Global Game Presentation, Music and Entertainment Tim Tubito also welcomed the announcement, saying, “The first NFL game in France deserves a Halftime Show worthy of the occasion, and there is no artist better suited than Burna Boy. Paris is one of the great cultural capitals of the world, and African music holds a central place in the city's music scene. Burna Boy has already made history in this stadium, and bringing him back to perform before a global audience gives us the opportunity to create something truly memorable. We look forward to collaborating with him on a performance that reflects the energy of a moment like this.”

NFL International Games expand with global music lineup

The Paris matchup is part of the NFL's biggest international season yet, with seven halftime performances planned across seven countries and four continents.

The Jonas Brothers performed in Melbourne, while Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin are set for Rio de Janeiro. Ayra Starr will perform in London, Cage The Elephant in Munich, and The Warning in Mexico City.

The 2026 Paris Game, presented by American Express, will air live and free-to-air in France on France Télévisions, with coverage also available on beIN Sports. L'Équipe will broadcast the game later that night.With Burna Boy joining the lineup, the NFL is pairing its international growth with artists who reflect the cultures and audiences of its expanding global schedule.