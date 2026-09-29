Brittany Mahomes had kept a meaningful piece of her family close to her skin without showing the full design. That changed after the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins, when she gave fans a clearer look at the tattoo covering much of her right arm. The design honored her three children with Patrick Mahomes, Sterling, Bronze and Golden, while carrying a small connection to their father. Brittany later explained the meaning behind the ink, revealing why it had become much more than a simple family tattoo.

What's the meaning behind Brittany Mahomes' hidden tattoo

Brittany showed the tattoo more clearly on her Instagram Stories on September 29, one day after sharing family photos from the Chiefs' game in Miami. The tattoo ran from the inside of her right wrist to her elbow and included her children's names, birthdays, and side-profile designs.

She explained the meaning herself, writing, “I guess I never have showed my tattoo, and people are so intrigued. It's the side profiles of my kiddos with Patrick's initials into their names and birthdays ????????.”

The design had grown with her family. Brittany first showed a smaller version during an Instagram Q&A in April 2023, which featured Sterling and Bronze, her first two children. After Golden was born in January 2025, the youngest Mahomes appeared to have been added to the artwork.

Patrick Mahomes' family connection went beyond the tattoo

The tattoo reveal came during a family weekend that had plenty of Mahomes connections. Brittany attended the Chiefs' win over Miami with Sterling, Bronze and Golden, with the children dressed in outfits featuring their father's name or Chiefs colors.

Brittany celebrated Kansas City's 3-0 start with the caption, “Three and zerooooooo ( with a heart and praying emojis).” Patrick had completed 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the victory. The family connection had mattered to Patrick away from the field too. During his rehabilitation from the ACL injury he suffered in December, he said the hardest part was not being able to get up and chase his children around.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes said during training camp. He later said being able to attend Bronze's T-ball games and Sterling's soccer activities motivated him during rehab.

Patrick had his own tattoos inspired by his children. He previously revealed that a tattoo on his leg included a clock at 3 p.m. along with his son's hand and foot, giving another look into how the Mahomes family had turned personal memories into permanent ink.