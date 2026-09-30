Brian Kelly has stepped in with a clear message about Luke Fickell's future at Wisconsin after the Badgers pulled off a stunning 24-20 comeback against No. 13 Penn State. Fickell entered the game under pressure after two losing seasons, but the win gave him some breathing room. Kelly, who was fired by LSU last year, publicly backed Fickell and said the Wisconsin coach deserves a chance to keep building the program.

Brian Kelly Backs Luke Fickell After Wisconsin's 24-20 Penn State Comeback

Kelly spoke about Fickell's situation on CBS Sports after Wisconsin erased a 17-point deficit at Penn State. The Badgers trailed 20-10 late in the game before Colton Joseph threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The final one was a 72-yard pass to Jacob Harris with 1:13 left.

Kelly directly addressed the pressure around Fickell, saying, “Well, take Luke Fickell off that hot seat finally, because you go to Penn State, you get a victory, and you come back late and get that victory. That sells everything in the locker room too: we're going in the right direction.” His comments came after a win that moved Wisconsin to 3-1.

The result also gave Fickell something important that had been missing, a major road win against a ranked opponent. Wisconsin finished with 355 total yards and held Penn State to 233. Joseph threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Harris finished with 105 receiving yards.

Luke Fickell's $7.8 Million Salary Adds Pressure At Wisconsin

The pressure around Fickell did not appear from nowhere. He is making $7.8 million during the 2026 season, according to Sporting News and Yahoo Sports, while his record at Wisconsin had been a major talking point entering the year. He also asked the school not to extend his contract after 2025.

Kelly also understands the uncomfortable side of coaching rumors. After his own firing at LSU, he recently said, “I don't relish my name being mentioned for other jobs. I'm pulling for the guy that's got that job and I want to see him do well.” That makes his support for Fickell especially notable.

For now, Fickell has a win that can change the conversation around his season, but the work is not finished. Wisconsin is 3-1 and next faces Michigan State, giving Fickell another chance to show whether the Penn State comeback was the start of a real turnaround.