Bo Nix had a big reason to smile after Denver Broncos beat Jacksonville Jaguars 20-13 on Sunday. The win was special while a moment away from the game made the day even bigger for him. Nix got to meet the player he once looked up to as a child, bringing back memories from his younger days. The Broncos quarterback also walked away with a signed jersey that meant a lot to him. After the comeback win, Nix shared why the moment felt so different and why his younger self would have loved it.

Bo Nix's Signed Jersey Brought Back Memories From When He Was 12

Tim Tebow was at Denver's home opener and spent time with Nix before the game. The meeting had a deeper meaning because Nix had admired him since he was a child.

"It was awesome, and we've formed a great relationship over time," Nix said after the win.

Nix said Tebow understands parts of his life because both have played quarterback for Broncos. He also praised Tebow for the work he does away from football and his efforts to help people.

That bond has grown with time. Their shared faith has also played a part in their relationship.

Nix explained what he values about having someone like Tebow around. "We're thankful for guys like him, role models that we can look up to as younger guys and just people that do things right and they love people."

The jersey swap made the meeting even more personal. Nix received a signed Tebow jersey that he plans to keep.

Bo Nix in the W against the Jaguars:



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Only had 4 incompletions in the second half and led the offense to 17 points in the 2H to win the game ???? pic.twitter.com/CLQwCwRctN — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) September 20, 2026

"It's really cool how the Lord works. He was drafted here [a] long time ago and then I'm here and then we get to do our jersey swap and now I got a signed Tim Tebow jersey forever and my 12-year-old self is just going crazy right now."

Bo Nix's Fourth-Quarter Comeback Made The Childhood Moment Even Bigger

The special meeting came after Nix had helped the Broncos produce another late comeback. Denver trailed Jacksonville by 10 points before Nix helped lead 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

The 20-13 victory moved Denver to 1-1 after two games. It also added another comeback to Nix's growing NFL record.

Nix has now led nine fourth-quarter comebacks since entering the league in 2024. He also has 11 game-winning drives during that span, the most in the NFL over those two seasons and change.

His five wins after trailing by at least 10 points are tied with Lamar Jackson for the second most since 2024.

Courtland Sutton has seen Nix's competitive side during these moments.

"He's a competitor," Sutton said. "I love Bo, and I love his competitive nature."

For Nix, the Jaguars game was more than another win. He delivered when Denver needed him, then shared a moment connected to someone he admired as a child.