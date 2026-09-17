Bill Belichick has pushed back against claims that his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has played an inappropriate role around North Carolina football. The longtime NFL coach addressed the speculation in a recent interview, offering his explanation for why Hudson appeared on some communications after he joined UNC. Belichick said the situation was misunderstood and rejected suggestions that Hudson had influence over football decisions, calling the reports a “flat-out lie” and “ridiculous.”

Bill Belichick explains Jordon Hudson's role at UNC

The controversy largely centred on Hudson's presence in communications connected to Belichick after he took charge of the Tar Heels. Reports and online discussion suggested she had become too involved with the programme or had attempted to influence how the team operated.

Belichick gave a different explanation during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published September 16.

He said Hudson was included in certain emails because he wanted UNC staff to contact her about his personal appearances outside the university. That included matters linked to his book and media commitments.

The coach said this arrangement was later interpreted as something much broader. According to Belichick, Hudson was not receiving all of his official UNC football correspondence, despite what the speculation suggested.

His response was blunt. Belichick described the allegations as a “flat-out lie” and said, “It's so ridiculous.”

The clarification comes after previous public comments from the coach about keeping his relationship separate from his work at North Carolina. In May 2025, Belichick told SportsCenter that his relationship with Hudson was “really off to the side” and separate from UNC football.

Jordon Hudson appears on sidelines during UNC football win

Hudson's presence around the Tar Heels has continued to draw attention, including during North Carolina's September 12 game against East Tennessee State.

She was seen on the field before kickoff at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. Hudson wore a Carolina-blue cropped top with white trousers and carried a football-shaped brown purse, matching the setting while supporting Belichick and the team.

North Carolina defeated East Tennessee State 35-3. Demon June rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 244 yards and two touchdown passes.

The result moved UNC to 2-0 and gave Belichick's team a nice start to the season.

The relationship between Belichick and Hudson has since been a matter of public interest, particularly after their first official public appearance together at a gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City in December 2024. Hudson also made headlines in April 2025 when she walked out of a CBS News Sunday Morning interview over questions about their relationship.

Belichick has now responded directly to the UNC speculation, and made it clear where he stands with Hudson's position.