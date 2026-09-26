Antonio Brown has inserted himself into the latest conversation surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce. The former NFL receiver reposted a report discussing the alleged moment Bündchen told Brady that they were “not compatible,” adding a cryptic reference to his own name. The reaction has drawn renewed attention to the former couple's long-running marital struggles, particularly their disagreements over Brady's decision to continue his NFL career.

Antonio Brown reacts to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen report

Brown shared a New York Post report on X on September 26 that focused on details from Lars Anderson's book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness. The report claimed Bündchen eventually told Brady, “We're not compatible,” as their marriage reached its breaking point.

Brown's response was brief but provocative. He wrote, “Antonio [ ] Brown,” appearing to reference his own complicated history with Brady and Bündchen.

The book reportedly describes years of tension over Brady's football commitments. Bündchen had wanted him to retire, and those disagreements became more difficult when the quarterback reversed his 2022 retirement decision and returned for another NFL season.

After New England's 2017 Super Bowl victory, Bündchen reportedly asked Brady, “Would now be the perfect time to retire?”

Brady reportedly replied, “Too bad, babe. I'm having too much fun right now.”

The couple continued trying to balance Brady's career with family life. According to the report, Bündchen later wrote him a serious letter asking him to spend more time with their children and reduce his reliance on his phone.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce timeline

Brady and Bündchen married in February 2009 and went on to have two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady also has a son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Their marriage ended officially in October 2022. Bündchen's public statement at the time did not point to one specific incident. Instead, she described the separation as the result of the couple growing apart and stressed their commitment to raising their children together.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she wrote. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

Gisele Bündchen has since moved on with Joaquim Valente, whom she quietly married in December 2025 after welcoming their first child together earlier that year.