Tom Brady has built a career around finding new ways to compete. Even after stepping away from the NFL, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has remained involved in several ventures away from football. His latest chapter has taken him into a very different sporting world, where speed, teamwork and championship pressure still matter. Brady's involvement has now produced another moment worth watching. After his team reached a major milestone in the 2026 season, the former quarterback quickly turned his attention toward what comes next, showing that the competitive edge that defined his NFL career is still part of his life.

Tom Brady's New Chapter Has Taken Him Into Electric Powerboat Racing

Brady's post-NFL career has gone well beyond television and his business interests. One of his ventures is Team Brady, an all-electric powerboat racing team competing in the UIM E1 World Championship.

The team has become a regular contender since entering the series ahead of the 2024 season. Sam Coleman and Emma Kimiläinen have been part of Team Brady from the beginning, serving as its two pilots.

The 2026 campaign has brought another important moment for the team. Team Brady secured its first official race win of the season at the Luanda Grand Prix in Angola on September 13.

Brady celebrated the result on Instagram with a short message: “Another one ☝️????”

Tom Brady says his career turned around when a sports psychologist told him to stop complaining about what he wasn't getting and start stewarding what he had the right way



“Greg said to me, ‘Why don't you quit bitching about all the things you're not getting, and how about you… pic.twitter.com/lO1ujGnb2u — Josh Chambers (@JoshChambers) September 13, 2026

The result also strengthened Team Brady's position in the championship race. The team now has 157 points, 40 more than Westbrook Racing, which is owned by actor Will Smith.

The NFL Legend Is Already Looking Toward What Comes Next

The latest result adds another chapter to Brady's growing sporting portfolio. Team Brady won the inaugural E1 championship in 2024 and followed it with another title in 2025.

The team is now chasing a third consecutive championship, with three races remaining on the 2026 calendar. Westbrook Racing remains within striking distance after winning the previous two rounds, but its technical issue in Luanda gave Team Brady another boost.

Brady has already revealed where his attention is heading next. Following the Luanda race, he shared a Team Brady post on Instagram and wrote, “Next stop Miami ????????,” while tagging Coleman and Kimiläinen.

The Miami event will serve as the 2026 E1 finale on November 14-15. For Brady, it is another chance to stay involved in a championship fight, even as his NFL career remains firmly behind him.

The former quarterback's focus now shifts to the closing stretch, where every race could shape Team Brady's championship hopes and add another memorable chapter to his post-NFL career.