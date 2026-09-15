Justin Simmons did not hold back after ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage brought Jonathon Cooper's legal troubles into the spotlight during the Denver Broncos' season opener. The former Broncos safety questioned why the broadcast discussed Cooper's off-field situation while, in his view, giving less attention to controversy surrounding Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Simmons' criticism quickly spread across social media, adding another layer to a tense night for Denver after its 31-10 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Justin Simmons criticises ESPN's Jonathon Cooper coverage

Cooper was not available for Denver's Week 1 matchup. He remains on the NFL commissioner's exempt list following two June arrests connected to domestic violence allegations. He pleaded not guilty to a felony assault strangulation charge and three misdemeanours in August.

During the broadcast, ESPN analyst Laura Rutledge explained Cooper's absence while discussing the impact his absence could have on Denver's defense.

“Well, Joe [Buck], we're seeing this Broncos defense struggle, and it is worth remembering that Jonathon Cooper is not with the Broncos right now as he's on the commissioner's exempt list after being arrested twice in a seven-day span in June on domestic violence charges,” Rutledge said. “Cooper pled not guilty to a felony assault strangulation charge and three misdemeanors after incidents involving his girlfriend. His trial starts November 10th, and as you see there, he's responsible for a lot of the success that this defense has also had.”

Simmons objected to the way the subject was handled, particularly because Cooper was neither playing nor present on the Broncos' sideline.

“That's absolute bs btw,” Simmons said, coming with a series of posts on both X and Instagram to slam the ESPN analyst. “Shame on all of the production on Monday Night Football and the crew. You're supposed to call the game. Coop isn't playing the game and isn't on the sidelines.”

He later added: “So we can talk about Jonathon Cooper on TV but not Vrabel? That's insane,”

Mike Vrabel controversy becomes part of Simmons' ESPN criticism

Simmons' comparison centred on Vrabel, whose personal life became the subject of intense media attention earlier this year following reports and photographs involving former Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Vrabel subsequently stepped away from the Patriots to receive counselling.

For Simmons, the contrast raised questions about consistency in sports coverage. He also shared an Instagram message that said: “So we can talk about a players' off-field issues but not a coach? Smh. Don't be blind people.”

The Broncos now have to move forward without Cooper as his legal case continues. His jury trial is scheduled for November 10, 12 and 13. Denver will rely on players including Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman while Cooper remains unavailable.

Cooper's absence was especially noticeable after the Broncos struggled to contain Kansas City. A key contributor to Denver's pass rush, he has recorded six career multi-sack games and remains under contract through 2028.

For Simmons, however, the bigger issue was not simply Cooper's absence. It was whether ESPN applied the same standard when deciding which off-field controversies deserved national attention.