Aaron Rodgers is 42 years old, on a one-year deal, and playing what he has called his final NFL season. Most quarterbacks at this stage are thinking about legacy, comfort, and maybe a farewell tour somewhere familiar. Rodgers is thinking about the Super Bowl. On Mad Dog Sports Radio, the four-time MVP made it clear that his return to Pittsburgh had one driving force: belief. Not the $22.5 million contract. Not the spotlight. The roster, the locker room, and one more shot at a ring.

Why did Aaron Rodgers come back to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The easy narrative was that Aaron Rodgers returned for the money. A $22.5 million contract at 42 sounds like a payday, not a purpose. But Rodgers pushed back on that framing directly. When asked on air whether the Steelers genuinely belonged among the eight to twelve teams capable of reaching the Super Bowl, he did not hesitate.

"Yeah, of course. Of course. That's why I came back, because I believe in the guys," Rodgers said.

There was another factor that rarely gets mentioned loudly enough. Rodgers re-signed in part to play under Mike McCarthy again. The two spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay, a partnership that produced four MVP seasons and a Super Bowl XLV title. McCarthy knows how Rodgers operates. Rodgers knows what McCarthy demands. That familiarity, at this stage of a career, is not a small thing.

Last season backed up that confidence. Rodgers threw for 3,332 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions across 16 starts. The Steelers won the AFC North and made the playoffs. For a team that had been bouncing between quarterbacks for years, that was a real step forward.

What makes the Steelers a Super Bowl contender this season?

Rodgers did not just throw out a vague championship claim. He broke it down. The offseason brought in Jaquan Brisker, Jamel Dean, and Sebastian Joseph-Day on defense. Three players who add experience and depth to a unit that was already Pittsburgh's backbone. Rodgers specifically pointed to the young offensive line and the special teams as additional reasons for optimism. That level of detail matters. It is not a quarterback talking up his team for cameras. It reads more like a player who has studied the roster and genuinely likes what he sees.

"I like the roster as a whole," he said. "We have good veteran leadership. It's just about going out there and doing it. I feel like the AFC is very deep. Even our own division has a number of teams with Super Bowl aspirations, which is great."

That last line is worth sitting with. Rodgers is not ignoring the competition. He acknowledged that the AFC North itself is loaded with teams chasing the same thing. But rather than frame that as a problem, he framed it as motivation. That is a mindset shift from a player who has been underestimated all offseason.

At 42, Rodgers has no reason to oversell anything. He has four MVPs. He has a Super Bowl ring. He has nothing left to prove to anyone. The fact that he chose Pittsburgh, chose one more year, and chose to frame it around a genuine Super Bowl belief rather than a farewell tour says something about where this team actually stands heading into 2026.