Aaron Rodgers has made his message clear inside the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room after a difficult start to the season. The veteran quarterback wants himself and his teammates to take responsibility for what happens on the field. His comments come after Pittsburgh scored only three points against the New England Patriots before answering with a 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, with the Cleveland Browns waiting on Thursday night, Rodgers wants the Steelers to build on that performance and show more consistency.

Aaron Rodgers Demands Accountability As Steelers Prepare For Browns

Rodgers did not separate himself from the problem when he spoke ahead of Thursday Night Football. Instead, he made it clear that the standard applies to everyone, including him. “The accountability I hold these guys to is what I hold myself to and I expect them to go out and execute at a really high level and it's based on the preparation, but you know I'm not trying to embarrass anybody out there,” Rodgers said.

That message comes after Pittsburgh's offense struggled badly against New England in Week 2. The Steelers managed only three points, while Rodgers completed 23 of 39 passes for 187 yards with one interception. He was also sacked four times, and Pittsburgh converted only two of 12 third-down attempts. Rodgers later admitted, “We just didn't get into a rhythm. We had too many three-and-outs again. I didn't feel like there was anybody that had an exceptional game out there. We all played below our standard.”

The response came quickly against Cincinnati. Pittsburgh gained 411 total yards and scored 30 points, while Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-27 win. Still, he does not want one good game to settle the issue. Rodgers said the Steelers had “one decent performance” and planned to “stack a few.” That sets up the Browns game as another test of whether the offense can keep its improved rhythm going.

Steelers Offense Looks To Build On Aaron Rodgers' Bengals Performance

There was a noticeable change in Pittsburgh's offense against Cincinnati, and Rodgers was at the center of it. He connected with Roman Wilson for a 38-yard touchdown and also found Ben Skowronek and DK Metcalf for scores. The Steelers also got 127 rushing yards from Jaylen Warren, giving the offense more support than it had against New England.

Rodgers now wants that performance to become a pattern rather than a one-week answer. The Steelers are 2-1 heading into Thursday night, while Cleveland enters the game after winning its last two games. Pittsburgh also has less time to prepare because of the short week, making Rodgers' focus on preparation and execution even more important before the AFC North matchup.

For Rodgers, accountability is not only about what happens after a bad game. It is also about preparation, communication and execution before the next one. After the Patriots loss, he said, “Can't feel sorry for ourselves. Can't point fingers. We've all got to play better.” The Steelers now have another chance to show that those words are being followed on the field.