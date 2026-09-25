Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk found a funny way to respond after the San Francisco 49ers fullback was fined $14,926 by the NFL. The league said his touchdown celebration looked like he was chugging beer, but Juszczyk has always called it his “Juice” celebration. On Thursday, Kristin posted a video of the couple making what they jokingly called a “$14,926 glass of juice.” The clip showed them squeezing oranges at home, turning the league fine into a playful moment. Juszczyk is appealing the fine.

Kyle Juszczyk And Kristin Juszczyk Mock The NFL Fine With $14,926 Juice

The video begins with Kyle and Kristin standing together as the caption “$14,926 glass of juice” appears on screen. Kristin cuts oranges while Kyle helps put them into the juicer. She later wrote, “At least it freshly squeezed,” adding to the joke surrounding the NFL penalty.

The joke came after Juszczyk was fined for his celebration following his touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins on September 20. The NFL said his “imitation of chugging a beer” was an “offensive demonstration” that could be seen as being in poor taste. Juszczyk said the gesture was about his nickname, “Juice,” which has been part of his celebrations for years.

Juszczyk also had his own response ready at the 49ers facility. His locker featured a bottle covered in tape with “NOT BEER” written on it, along with a juice box graphic carrying his No. 44. That set the tone for another round of jokes before the story moved to his teammates.

George Kittle Joins Kyle Juszczyk In Making Fun Of The NFL Fine

The joke did not stop with the Juszczyk household. George Kittle, one of Kyle's longtime teammates and friends, joined in by posting a picture of Juszczyk in a hot tub holding a Bud Light. Kittle also joked that Juszczyk's new nickname should be “Beer” instead of “Juice.”

Kittle later wrote, “Can confirm he doesn't really drink beer but is a good guy.” Bud Light also joined the exchange, replying, “Can confirm Kittle DOES drink beer (and is also a good guy).” The playful replies added another layer to a fine that had already become one of the NFL's lighter stories of the week.

Juszczyk has made it clear that he plans to challenge the penalty. He told reporters, “I wasn't drinking beer in my celebration,” pointing to his nickname and the juice box on his pads. The 49ers fullback has used the celebration for years, making the $14,926 fine especially notable.

For now, the fine is still under appeal, while Juszczyk and those around him continue to joke about the situation. What began with a familiar touchdown gesture has turned into a $14,926 orange-juice joke involving Kristin, Kittle and even Bud Light, giving the 49ers fullback plenty to laugh about while he waits for the appeal.