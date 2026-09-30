Dante Pettis is heading back to San Francisco, while Brenden Rice leaves the 49ers' latest workout without a practice squad spot. The move came after the team worked out nine players on Tuesday, including Jerry Rice's son, as San Francisco dealt with several injuries at wide receiver. NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Pettis was signing with the 49ers' practice squad, pending a physical.

49ers Choose Dante Pettis After Brenden Rice Workout

The decision quickly caught attention because Brenden Rice was among the receivers invited to Santa Clara. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that the 49ers worked out nine players, including Pettis, Rice, Malik Turner, Brady Boyd and Quentin Skinner, along with three defensive backs and quarterback Dorian Thompson Robinson.

Pettis brings something Rice could not offer yet: experience in Kyle Shanahan's system and a previous run with San Francisco. The 49ers selected Pettis in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he spent time with the team through the 2020 season. NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Pettis is 30 and has since played for the Giants, Bears, Saints and Bills.

The choice comes as the 49ers deal with a thin receiver room. Mike Evans suffered a rib injury against Arizona, while Ricky Pearsall is out for the season and De'Zhaun Stribling has also been sidelined. Reuters previously reported Pearsall had PCL surgery and Stribling landed on injured reserve.

Brenden Rice's 49ers Workout Adds Another Layer

For Brenden Rice, the workout offered a chance to return to the Bay Area, but this time as a potential NFL player rather than simply Jerry Rice's son. The 49ers ultimately went with Pettis, although the team has not publicly explained why one receiver was selected over another.

Rice entered the NFL when the Los Angeles Chargers selected him 225th overall in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. NFL.com noted that he had transferred from Colorado to USC and finished his college career with 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

The family connection made the workout especially interesting. Jerry Rice spent 16 seasons with San Francisco and became one of the most decorated receivers in NFL history, while his son is still trying to establish his own NFL career. This time, the 49ers chose a familiar former player as they search for help during a difficult stretch.