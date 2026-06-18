Zohran Mamdani had Knicks fans cheering throughout New York City's championship parade, but one part of his speech stood out more than expected. While celebrating the team and sharing his memories as a lifelong fan, Mamdani brought up former Knicks guard Toney Douglas. The reference surprised many because it reached back to a moment from 2011 that newer fans may not even remember. The mention quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the parade.

Zohran Mamdani's Toney Douglas Tribute Resonates With Knicks Fans

During his speech, Mamdani reflected on some of his favorite Knicks memories and highlighted players who left a mark on dedicated fans. One of those names was Toney Douglas, a former backup guard who became a fan favorite during the 2010-11 season despite not being one of the team's biggest stars.

Mamdani specifically remembered Douglas' huge shooting performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 17, 2011. In that game, Douglas tied the Knicks' single-game franchise record by making nine three-pointers. Recalling that moment, Mamdani said, “I'm talking about guys like Toney Douglas, who I watched tied a single-game franchise record for three from the stands in 2011.”

The tribute connected with many longtime Knicks supporters because it focused on a player who was never the face of the franchise but still earned respect from the fanbase. Douglas also appeared in all 82 games during the 2010-11 season while playing through a right shoulder injury, adding another reason fans still remember his effort and commitment.

Harry Douglas Acknowledges Zohran Mamdani's Shoutout

Sometimes a speech reaches people far beyond the crowd gathered on the streets. After Mamdani's comments began circulating online, someone very close to Toney Douglas took notice and decided to respond publicly.

That person was Harry Douglas, the former NFL wide receiver who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans. Harry shared a clip of Mamdani's speech on social media along with a photo of his brother's Knicks jersey. He also thanked the New York City mayor for bringing attention back to an important chapter of Toney Douglas' career.

“Major Shoutout to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani mentioning my brother TONEY DOUGLAS during his speech today,” Harry Douglas wrote. The reaction added another layer to an already memorable parade moment. Years after averaging 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during his Knicks tenure from 2009 to 2013, Toney Douglas was once again part of a New York basketball celebration. It also showed why remembering players beyond the superstars still matters to fans who followed the team's journey closely.