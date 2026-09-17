Michael Sweetney, the former New York Knicks first-round pick and Georgetown basketball star, has died at 43. His wife, India Murray Sweetney, announced his death on social media on September 17, 2026. The cause of death has not been released. Sweetney was selected ninth overall by the Knicks in the 2003 NBA Draft after three strong seasons at Georgetown. He played two seasons in New York before later joining the Chicago Bulls and continuing his career overseas.

Sweetney's death brought tributes from the Knicks and the basketball community. His wife remembered him mainly as a family man, writing, “No one loved him more and he loved no one more than his family. His children were the light of his life, and he lived every day to give them the best life possible.” She also called him her best friend and husband.

Michael Sweetney's Knicks Career And NBA Journey

The Knicks picked Sweetney with the No. 9 selection in 2003, putting him among the top picks of a draft class that included LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He appeared in 119 regular-season games for New York from 2003 to 2005, starting 29 of them.

Sweetney averaged 7.0 points and 4.8 rebounds during his two seasons with the Knicks before being traded to the Chicago Bulls in the 2005 deal involving Eddy Curry. Across four NBA seasons, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 233 games. He later played professionally overseas before ending his playing career.

His NBA career came after an impressive run at Georgetown, where Sweetney averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across three seasons. As a junior in 2002-03, he averaged 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks, while becoming a finalist for the Naismith College Player of the Year award.

Michael Sweetney's Georgetown Legacy And Coaching Career

Long before the Knicks drafted him, Sweetney had already built a strong name at Georgetown. His college numbers helped make him a top NBA prospect, and he later stayed connected to basketball through coaching. Yeshiva University Athletics says he joined its men's basketball staff as an assistant coach in September 2019.

Sweetney also used his own experiences to speak about mental health awareness. Yeshiva University documented his participation in a mental health programme where he openly discussed his struggles with depression and the steps he took afterward. His work later extended beyond the NBA, with coaching becoming an important part of his life.

The New York Knicks also paid tribute after learning of his death, saying, “Michael was an incredible person who will be missed by many. Our thoughts are with his family.” Sweetney's journey from Georgetown star to NBA player and coach leaves behind a career remembered both for basketball and the people he helped after it.