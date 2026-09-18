Cooper Flagg joins Michael Jordan in a rare NBA statistical achievement during his rookie season. The Dallas Mavericks forward was the first rookie since Jordan (1984-85) to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals for a season. He was a jack of many trades, with record-breaking 1,473 points, 466 rebounds, 316 assists, and 84 steals.

His ability to score was just one aspect of the achievement, which showed off his versatility. Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals in 70 games. He also had a historic 51-point game versus Orlando to become the first teenager in NBA history to score 50 points in a game.

Cooper Flagg Joins Michael Jordan in NBA History

Cooper Flagg's historic rookie season has put him with Michael Jordan in a piece of NBA history. The Dallas Mavericks star is the second rookie since the 1973-74 season to lead his team in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals. There were many highlights in Flagg's first season, but his contributions were multi-dimensional. The young forward always made an impact on the games as a rebounder, playmaker, and defender rather than just relying on scoring.

Flagg's averages were a testament to his versatility and offensive role with the Mavericks. His scoring also led to plenty of memorable moments, like a 51-point game against Orlando that made him the first NBA teenager to score 50 or more in a game. He followed that game with 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists against the Los Angeles Lakers, further showing his growing offensive impact in his impressive debut season overall.

Over the course of the season, he cashed in his production with major individual awards, as Flagg was the unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year. He also found himself on the NBA All-Rookie First Team, capping a rookie season that included scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and defense. The comparison to Jordan is purely based on the statistical achievement. As Flagg enters his second NBA season, which opens October 21 against the Houston Rockets, his rookie campaign is a significant building block for what lies ahead this season in Dallas.

Cooper Flagg Matches Michael Jordan's Rare Feat

Michael Jordan's rookie season in 1984-85 remains the gold standard for this particular feat. Jordan played in all 82 games for the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 2,313 points, 534 rebounds, 481 assists, and 196 steals. He led the Bulls in all of those categories, combining volume scoring with plenty of playmaking and activity on the defensive end. His 28.2 points per game were second in the league, and his 2.4 steals per game showcased his impact on the defensive end.

The record is particularly impressive as steals were not officially tracked league-wide until the 1973-74 season, so the comparison has a defined statistical starting point. Cooper Flagg is the second rookie to lead his team in all four categories, more than four decades after Jordan did it. For the 2025-26 season, the Mavericks forward finished with amazing points, rebounds, assists, and steals, matching a statistical feat that, until now, was only Jordan's among rookies. Thus, Flagg's achievement elevates his rookie season to a statistical tier that had belonged solely to Jordan for more than 40 years, adding another layer to the already historic debut of the young Mavericks star in the NBA.