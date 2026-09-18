Shaquille O'Neal walked into the FBI National Academy graduation with an NBA legend's résumé and left with a very different title. On Thursday, September 17, 2026, FBI Director Kash Patel named O'Neal an honorary FBI Special Agent during Session 299's graduation in Quantico, Virginia. The ceremony brought together 265 law enforcement officials, while Shaq received a commemorative plaque and badge before speaking to the class.

Shaquille O'Neal Receives Honorary FBI Special Agent Title

The moment came during the FBI National Academy's Session 299 graduation. Patel praised O'Neal's long connection with law enforcement and wrote on X, “This session is historic - FBI was honored to be joined by one of the best supporters of law enforcement in the country - @Shaq - who graduated with this session and became an honorary FBI Special Agent.”

Photos from the event showed O'Neal standing beside Patel on stage and receiving the plaque and badge. The recognition does not give Shaq investigative powers, an FBI caseload or regular employment with the Bureau. TheGrio also confirmed that the title is honorary rather than a sworn special-agent position.

The ceremony also gave O'Neal a chance to bring his familiar humor to the room. During his remarks, he joked, “If you see Charles Barkley, arrest him,” referring to his longtime on-air rivalry with his former Inside the NBA co-star. That line added a familiar Shaq moment to an otherwise formal ceremony.

Shaquille O'Neal's Long History With Law Enforcement

The new honor did not come out of nowhere. Shaquille O'Neal has had ties to law enforcement for decades, including training through the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Reserve Academy and reserve-officer roles with agencies including the Los Angeles Port Police and Miami Beach Police Department.

His latest recognition also came at an academy with a serious purpose. The FBI says its National Academy is a 10-week residential program for experienced law enforcement leaders, covering leadership, academics, fitness and professional development. The program began in 1935 and is based at the FBI Academy in Quantico.

For Shaq, the ceremony adds another unusual chapter to a career that has stretched far beyond basketball. He remains known as a Hall of Fame NBA center, businessman, television personality and philanthropist, while this honorary FBI title gives his already varied résumé one more memorable line.