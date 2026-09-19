Giannis Antetokounmpo is wasting little time settling into his new Miami life. The Miami Heat star shared a photo on Friday that looked straight out of South Beach, giving fans another glimpse of his new chapter. The picture showed Antetokounmpo enjoying what appeared to be espresso while wearing a very Miami-style outfit. He added a simple message, “What's up Miami?!” with two laughing and crying emojis. The post came as the Heat prepare for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Brings Miami Vice Style To The Heat

The photo was shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo on social media Friday, September 18, and quickly drew attention because of its clear Miami feel. ClutchPoints reported that the former Milwaukee Bucks star appeared to be drinking espresso while dressed in a South Beach-style outfit.

The timing also adds to the interest around Antetokounmpo's first season with Miami. The Heat officially acquired him from Milwaukee in July, sending Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis to the Bucks, along with draft picks and a pick swap. NBA.com confirmed the blockbuster trade.

Antetokounmpo's post was short, but it said plenty about how quickly he is getting comfortable in his new surroundings. After 13 seasons with Milwaukee, the two-time MVP is now preparing for his first season in Miami. Training camp is scheduled to open on September 29, according to ClutchPoints.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Begins A New Chapter In Miami

There is more behind the picture than just a Miami-style outfit. Antetokounmpo enters the new season as the biggest addition to a Heat roster that also includes Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins. Miami is heading into the season with a very different look after its major offseason move.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points per game for Milwaukee last season, according to NBA.com. The Heat now have a former champion and two-time MVP leading their group, while Erik Spoelstra returns as head coach for his 19th NBA season. Pelle Larsson has also agreed to a four-year extension.

For Heat fans, the picture offered a light moment before the serious work begins. Antetokounmpo still has to build chemistry with his new teammates and learn Spoelstra's system, but his latest post showed that he is already getting into the Miami mood. His Heat debut is now getting closer.