Kevin Love recently offered a brief history lesson of the NBA while unveiling a dinosaur statue for Kyle Lowry, sending Toronto Raptors fans back to the infamous “LeBronto” days. Fans assembled to honor Lowry's iconic career and enduring influence on the franchise, but Love took the opportunity to revisit a painful chapter in Raptors history involving LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The nickname "LeBronto" became a symbol of Toronto's issues against James in the late 2010s, especially after Cleveland swept the Raptors in the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals. Love's playful reminder was a humorous, nostalgic twist to an emotional celebration, connecting Lowry's iconic Raptors legacy to one of the franchise's most memorable playoff storylines.

Kevin Love's “LeBronto” Joke Sparks Reactions From Raptors Fans

Kevin Love was having a big day, and he wasn't going to let it go by without referencing one of the most painful chapters in Raptors history. Love made a joke about "LeBronto" when Lowry's dinosaur statue was unveiled. It was a funny statement that added a nice touch to what was an emotional tribute to Lowry's storied Raptors career.

The video that's going viral is a compilation of Kyle Lowry's Raptors career celebration at a block party at Maple Leaf Square. The event features an image of Love with the Raptors' dinosaur mascot with an overlay caption that reads, “I know this is Kyle's day but isn't this LeBronto?” The video also shows Lowry's new dinosaur statue, along with a picture of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in their playoff series against Toronto. Fans quickly caught on to Love's joke, with Instagram users reacting to the unexpected “LeBronto” reminder.

“Kawhi is the greatest Toronto Raptor of all time. Better than Vince, Bosh, Derozan & Lowry combined,” one user wrote.

“Greatest Raptor is a stretch; love Kyle, but u got Chris Bosh, Vince Carter- yeah, definitely a couple more people for that title other than him,” another one said.

“This isn't Lowry's statue reveal, OBVIOUSLY. That will come later. This is just a special event, and the Raptor statue is a special piece that will be on display for the season. Zero common sense sometimes, lol,” commented one sarcastically.

“Why does Kevin love giving a speech in Toronto in the 1st place?” wrote one.

“lol, Lebronto is back, baby,” wrote one excitedly.



The Instagram reactions were largely playful, while some fans debated Toronto's greatest players. One commenter praised Kawhi Leonard's short but historic Raptors run, while another argued that Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry should remain part of the conversation. Several users also clarified that the event was not Lowry's actual statue unveiling, but a special display for the season.

Kevin Love's “LeBronto” Reminder Brings Back Raptors-Cavaliers Playoff Memories

LeBron James' playoff dominance over the Raptors was linked to the term “LeBronto” during that period. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Toronto in the postseason in 2016, 2017, and 2018, creating a recurring narrative around the Raptors' struggles against him. The nickname caught on especially during the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals, when James put up a few dazzling performances against Toronto.

Love's “LeBronto” shoutout added a bit of NBA history to a celebration that was supposed to be all about Lowry's Raptors legacy. The joke brought back memories of the Cavaliers' dominance over the Raptors in the playoffs, and fans used the opportunity to debate who the greatest players in Toronto's history were. Years later, “LeBronto” is a familiar chapter of Toronto basketball history, and Love's humorous comment was a reminder of how fast those memories can come back.