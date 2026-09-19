LeBron James is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his franchise legacy remains a topic of debate. After eight seasons, he leaves Los Angeles with a championship, eight All-Star selections and major scoring records. ESPN LA's John Ireland believes the Lakers could eventually retire his jersey.

James won the 2020 NBA title with the Lakers and became the league's all-time leading scorer while wearing their uniform. The question now is whether his achievements will be enough for his No. 23 jersey to be retired by the franchise.

LeBron James' Lakers Jersey Retirement Has Strong Backing

Speaking on ESPN LA, Ireland pointed to the difference between a player's NBA career and what he did as a Laker. He used Karl Malone as an example, noting Malone's Hall of Fame career did not lead to a Lakers jersey retirement after one season.

Ireland then explained why he sees James differently. “I think eventually, eventually, after the temperature comes down, LeBron gets his number retired by the Lakers.” James has already finished his Lakers career, giving the franchise a complete eight-year body of work to consider.

That Lakers run included eight All-Star selections, one championship and major scoring milestones. James also became the NBA's all-time leading scorer while wearing a Lakers uniform. NBA.com says he averaged 25.9 points, 7.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds across 479 regular-season games.

LeBron James' Jersey And Statue Are Different Lakers Honors

The next question is the level of honor. Jersey retirement and a statue are not the same thing, and that difference came up during the Mason & Ireland discussion after James left Los Angeles for Philadelphia this summer. The distinction matters.

Ireland's co-host Mason took a view on the statue question: “There are two levels here, right? There's jersey retirement and statue. He will never have a statue. Ever.” That is Mason's view, not an announced Lakers decision, and the team has not confirmed any plan.

Jeanie Buss made the jersey question much clearer in 2023. “When he does so, then we will retire his jersey,” Buss said after explaining that Hall of Fame induction is the Lakers' standard. James is expected to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame when eligible.

James now begins his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but his Lakers chapter is complete. He leaves with the 2020 championship, eight All-Star selections and major scoring milestones. While the statue debate remains open, Buss has already given the clearest answer on his jersey.