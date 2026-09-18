Stephen Curry has made his choice clear about one part of his NBA future, even as contract talks continue. The Golden State Warriors star was asked about LeBron James' recent free-agency move during a CNBC interview on September 17, 2026. Curry quickly dismissed the idea of following the same path and said he wants to remain with Golden State for the rest of his career.

The answer came while Curry appeared on CNBC's Squawk on the Street during an Underrated Golf event in New York. Asked whether James' free-agency process appealed to him, Curry replied, “Not at all. I've always stated that I wanna be a lifer with Golden State.” He also said his mission is to stay competitive with the team.

Stephen Curry Chooses Golden State Warriors Over LeBron James' Free-Agent Route

Curry did not leave much room for confusion during the CNBC interview. He pointed to everything he and the Golden State Warriors have built and said he is happy to continue playing with Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr. “My mission is to stay in Golden State and be competitive,” Curry said.

His comments arrive with an important contract detail in the background. Curry is entering the final year of his current deal, worth $62.6 million for the 2026-27 season. He became eligible in August for a possible two-year extension worth about $136.7 million, but no new agreement has been announced yet.

That makes his latest comments notable without changing the contract situation itself. Curry has said before that he wants to finish his career in Golden State, and this latest interview repeats that message. The business side can still take time, but Curry says his preferred destination has not changed.

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors Loyalty Faces A New Contract Chapter

The connection between Curry and the Golden State Warriors goes back to 2009, when the franchise selected him seventh overall in the NBA Draft. Since then, he has won four NBA championships and two MVP awards while becoming the face of the franchise's most successful era.

Curry's latest statement also comes after LeBron James chose a different route this offseason. James left the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry was specifically asked about that process, giving him a chance to explain whether free agency could appeal to him. His answer was simply, “Not at all.”

For the Golden State Warriors, Curry's words remove one major question heading into the 2026-27 season, although his next contract is still unresolved. He wants to stay, the team has publicly expressed its desire to keep him, and Curry has again made his position clear. The next major development will be the contract itself.