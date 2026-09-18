Cam Whitmore has a new NBA home after a busy few weeks. The Denver Nuggets are signing the former 2023 first-round pick to a two-way contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on September 18, 2026. Whitmore had already joined Denver for workouts, giving the 22-year-old another chance to restart his NBA career.

The deal fills the Denver Nuggets' final two-way roster spot for the 2026-27 season. Whitmore can move between the Nuggets and their G League setup, while still getting chances to play in the NBA. His arrival gives Denver another young wing with scoring ability as training camp approaches.

Cam Whitmore Gets Fresh Start With Denver Nuggets

Whitmore's NBA journey has moved quickly since the Houston Rockets selected him No. 20 overall in 2023. He spent his first two seasons in Houston before joining the Washington Wizards in 2025. Across 119 NBA games, he has averaged 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.

His last season was cut short after he played 21 games for the Washington Wizards. Whitmore averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds before a blood clot in his right shoulder ended his season. The Cleveland Cavaliers later acquired him in August and waived him shortly after.

That move opened the door for Denver. Whitmore had already worked out with the Nuggets before the agreement, and the team now gets a look at a former first-round pick without using a standard roster contract. His next step will come through training camp, preseason games and G League opportunities.

Cam Whitmore's Denver Nuggets Opportunity Comes After Turbulent Summer

The timing makes this move interesting. Whitmore was part of the August trade that sent Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Whitmore moving from the Washington Wizards to Cleveland in the same five-team deal.

Cleveland then waived Whitmore on August 28. Now, just weeks later, he is back with the team that was involved in the trade that helped move him to Cleveland. The two-way contract gives him another NBA opportunity without demanding an immediate full-time rotation role.

For Whitmore, the focus is simple: make the most of another chance. He has already shown flashes of scoring power, including 12.3 points per game as a rookie. With the Denver Nuggets, the former No. 20 pick gets a new setting to prove that his NBA story still has another chapter.