Josh Hart had a funny reaction after seeing his name next to Nikola Jokic and LeBron James. The New York Knicks forward clearly did not expect to see himself on a triple-double list with two of the NBA's biggest stars.

Sleeper Hoops shared a list showing the players with the most triple-doubles over the last three years. Jokic led with 93, followed by Domantas Sabonis at 36 and Luka Doncic at 34. Josh Giddey had 23, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21, LeBron had 18, and Hart had 17.

Hart then replied to the post on X, writing, “I can't lie this is hilarious to me.”

Josh Hart Finds Himself On The Same Triple-Double List As NBA Stars

The number is funny because Hart is not usually the first name that comes up when triple-doubles are discussed. Jokic and LeBron have spent years filling up the box score in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Hart has built his game differently. He brings energy, rebounds well and makes plays for the Knicks without needing the ball all the time. During the 2025-26 regular season, he averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, according to NBA.com.

That all-around game has helped Hart reach the kind of numbers that can lead to triple-doubles. Seeing his name just one place behind LeBron on Sleeper Hoops' list, though, was clearly more amusing to Hart than anything else.

Josh Hart And Jalen Brunson Have Shared Two Championship Runs

There is another part of Hart's story that makes his Knicks journey even more interesting. Long before he was playing beside Brunson in New York, the two were already teammates and winners together at Villanova.

Hart and Brunson helped Villanova win the 2016 NCAA championship. A decade later, they were part of the Knicks team that won the 2026 NBA title. Brunson also earned Finals MVP after scoring 45 points in the championship-clinching Game 5.

NBA.com noted that Brunson, Hart and Mikal Bridges became the first trio of teammates to win both an NCAA championship and an NBA championship together. Hart's 17 triple-doubles are now another small but memorable part of that story, especially after his hilarious reaction to seeing his name beside Jokic and LeBron.