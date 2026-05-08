Victor Wembanyama's rise from France's teenage basketball prodigy to one of the NBA's most marketable young players has been nothing short of spectacular. The French center, chosen first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, quickly asserted himself as a dominant force with his elite scoring, defense, and versatility. His success on the court, combined with lucrative partnerships, have helped transform him into one of basketball's fastest-rising global icons.

Wemby is also the Rookie of the Year for the San Antonio Spurs. His extraordinary talent has been appreciated by professionals and fans all around the world. He is also the first player from France to be selected as a starter for the NBA All-Star Game. He now makes approximately $10 million to $2 million a year. His net worth is estimated to be $10 million as of May 2026. His wealth comes from his rookie deal with the San Antonio Spurs which is worth about $55.17 million for over four years and several brand endorsements.

How did Victor Wembanyama's NBA contract and endorsement deals boost his net worth in 2026?

Wembanyama is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million in 2025, combined with his NBA salary and endorsement deals. That figure is his NBA salary, plus bonuses and endorsement income. His current in the middle of his rookie contract of 4 years. He is earning $55.17 million with the San Antonio Spurs and will do till 2027. This also includes $24.9 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of roughly $13.8 million.

Additionally, the Spurs picked up options on him that kept him under contract through the 2026-27 season, with his 2026-27 salary at $16,868,246. He is projected to make a base salary of $12.16 million in his first season. He also cracked a few high-end endorsement deals since he rose to fame. Additionally, Wembanyama will be eligible to sign a massive rookie extension in the 2026 offseason, on or after July 6, 2026. He will reportedly receive a five-year extension valued at $252 million, with the possibility of reaching more than $300 million.

For context, Wembanyama began his professional career in France with Nanterre 92 in 2019. However, he did not get many opportunities to play. However, he scored more runs in the 2020–21 season. Then he decided to play with ASVEL. It was with Metropolitans 92 he finally began the process of turning from a raw talent into the future star basketball player. Under French National Team coach Vincent Collett, he evolved into the type of player NBA fans want to see.

Victor Wembanyama's other endorsements, and luxury brand deals in 2026

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most promising NBA players of recent times. The Frenchman is a favorite for companies that want to partner with him. The rising celebrity has signed several lucrative deals with big companies such as Louis Vuitton, 2K Sports, Topps, Fanatics, and Barcode Beverages. Wembanyama also inked an endorsement deal with Nike and plays in the LNB Élite.

His endorsement of Nike continued through his NBA career. The latest achievement was the Antonio Spurs player's appointment as a brand ambassador for luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Wemby's rise from French basketball prodigy to NBA superstar shows just how fast he has become one of the biggest names in the sport. The San Antonio Spurs star is building an impressive career and a strong financial future with a massive rookie contract, growing endorsement portfolio and increasing global popularity. With his increasing influence on and off the court, Wembanyama's net worth is likely to increase even more in the upcoming years.