The Cleveland Cavaliers made a bold move before Game 4 against the New York Knicks, and even celebrity fans were not spared. According to the New York Post, more than 10 Knicks fans, including actor Timothee Chalamet and rapper Fat Joe, lost their courtside seats after the Cavs reportedly stopped opposing fans from sitting near the floor during the playoff game.

The situation quickly became one of the biggest talking points around the Eastern Conference Finals. While stars like Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, Fat Joe, and Timothee Chalamet still attended the game, they were moved away from their original seats as Cleveland tried to stop Knicks fans from taking over Rocket Arena again.

Timothee Chalamet And Knicks' Fans Lose Courtside Access During Cavs Playoff Game

Things started getting attention after Fat Joe spoke about the issue on ESPN's NBA Today. The rapper said the Cavaliers canceled courtside tickets after learning they belonged to well-known Knicks supporters. He said, “We had bought some courtside tickets to the game and once they found out it was superfan Fat Joe, they was like, I can't sit courtside. New York Knick fans can't sit courtside.”

According to Christian Arnold of the New York Post, more than 10 Knicks fans were affected before Game 4. Cleveland reportedly wanted to avoid another road-style atmosphere after Knicks fans loudly took over Game 3 with “Let's go Knicks” chants inside Rocket Arena during New York's huge playoff run.

The Cavaliers also reportedly made courtside buyers sign a DocuSign agreement promising they would not resell or transfer tickets without approval. A Cavaliers spokesperson told the New York Post, “Playoff courtside seating is governed by a specific agreement that prohibits the resale or transfer of tickets without approval.”

Donovan Mitchell Reacts As Knicks' Fans Continue Taking Over Road Arenas

Even with the seating changes, famous Knicks supporters still showed up for the game, just not from their usual front-row spots. The crowd situation has become a real storyline in this playoff series because New York fans have continued traveling heavily throughout the postseason.

Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell did not seem shocked by the strong Knicks presence. After Game 3, he told reporters, “I'm from New York, this doesn't shock me. They do it in every arena. It's like Cowboys fans. It's just who they are.” His comments quickly spread online among NBA fans.

The Knicks have now built a reputation for turning road games into home games during this playoff run. Their winning streak and massive traveling fan base have clearly frustrated Cleveland enough to tighten rules around courtside seating. Still, the story became even bigger because celebrities like Timothée Chalamet and Fat Joe ended up right in the middle of it.