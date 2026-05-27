Kendrick Perkins has addressed the heated confrontation that broke out during his son's AAU basketball game in Oklahoma. The former NBA player said he stepped in to protect players on his team after a physical incident during the matchup. Several videos from the game showed Perkins lunging toward members of the opposing side before several people stepped in to hold him back.

Kendrick Perkins says he was protecting kids

The altercation happened during a game between YPG Perkins and Swaveway Playaz at the Trae Young Family Athletic Center in Norman, Oklahoma on Sunday. According to TMZ Sports, tensions had reportedly been building throughout the matchup before things escalated late in the game. Witnesses claimed the game had become increasingly physical, and sources close to Perkins said a non-basketball play involving one of his players triggered the reaction.

After clips from the incident spread online, Perkins took to social media to defend his actions. “Damn right and it probably won't be the last time!” He added, “I'm going to protect every single kid in my organization like they're my own.”

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Video shows heated courtside exchange

Footage accessed by TMZ Sports showed Perkins shouting toward staff members from the opposing team before multiple men stepped in to push him back. The former NBA centre, who stood at 6'10” and weighed around 270 pounds during his playing career, appeared visibly angry during the exchange. Despite the intensity of the confrontation, the situation was eventually brought under control.

According to the Norman Police Department, officers working off-duty security at the venue helped de-escalate the incident. Police later confirmed that no criminal charges were filed and that the matter did not require further action.

Kendrick Perkins' camp reacts

Kendrick Perkins' representative, Kennard McGuire, also addressed the incident after the footage surfaced online. “Kendrick is very passionate about everything, especially when it involves his kids.” McGuire further added, “We're not going to waste water on an imaginary fire.”

This is not the first time Perkins has been involved in a heated moment during a youth basketball game. In 2023, he was ejected from another AAU game, which he later spoke about publicly.

Apart from working as an ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins also coaches young basketball players, including his son Kenxton Perkins, who is considered one of the top prospects in the Class of 2030. During his NBA career, Perkins was known for his physical style of play and leadership. He played for teams including the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.