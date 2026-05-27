The New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and according to the New York Times, the most famous Knicks fan currently living in the White House is thinking about showing up. Per Dunk Central, who first flagged the report, Donald Trump is seriously weighing an appearance at Madison Square Garden when the series begins next week. If he goes, he would become the first sitting president in American history to attend an NBA Finals game.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday morning that Trump is considering the appearance after the Knicks clinched their Finals berth, citing three people familiar with his thinking. The details around timing remain unclear, with no specific game yet confirmed, but the conversations are described as serious rather than speculative.

Trump himself recently went on TalkRadio 77 WABC and made his feelings plain: "I really like Jim Dolan a lot, I'm really happy for him and the team. I think it's great." Knicks owner James Dolan has donated to Trump's political campaigns and got married at Mar-a-Lago in 2018.

The History He Would Be Making

Trump has made himself a fixture at major sporting events throughout his second term, attending the Daytona 500, the US Open, a Yankees game, and multiple UFC fights. Despite that record, no sitting president has ever attended an NBA Finals game, making a potential MSG appearance a genuinely historic one.

He had reportedly planned a surprise visit to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals before the Knicks made it unnecessary by sweeping Cleveland in four games, winning Game 4 by 130-93. That visit did not happen. The Finals gives him another window.

Madison Square Garden confirmed publicly that the president is always welcome at the arena regardless of who holds the office. The security picture is more complicated. Trump sat behind bulletproof glass at the Yankees game, and MSG sits in the middle of Manhattan, which creates significant logistical challenges for any presidential visit. A heightened police presence across Midtown would be unavoidable.

Why It Would Not Be a Quiet Night

The political dimension is impossible to separate from the sporting one. The last time Trump was at Madison Square Garden was October 2024, when he held a pre-election rally that generated enormous controversy. The arena is in one of the most politically progressive boroughs in the country, and a presidential appearance at a Knicks game would draw cameras and reactions far beyond basketball.

The Knicks have not won a championship in 53 years, and that drought alone is enough to bring all kinds of attention to the series. Celebrity presence at MSG during a Finals run is already guaranteed, with courtside regulars like Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, and Ben Stiller expected to be on hand. A presidential visit drops an entirely different variable into that picture.