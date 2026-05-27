The pressure around Oklahoma City keeps growing with every playoff win, and on Tuesday night the Thunder responded like a team that believes its championship window is already wide open. In a Western Conference finals packed with momentum swings and postseason tension, Oklahoma City protected home court with a 127-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs to edge ahead 3-2 in the series and move within touching distance of the NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander opened game five missing his first four attempts, while San Antonio briefly controlled the pace and built an early cushion. By the end of the night, though, Oklahoma City had turned another difficult playoff situation into a statement performance in front of a roaring home crowd.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Thunder Through Another Playoff Test

Oklahoma City struggled early as San Antonio played with aggression and forced the Thunder into hurried mistakes. But the game changed once Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started getting to the free-throw line and settling into rhythm. The Thunder star finished with 32 points despite making just seven of his 19 shots from the field, while going 16-for-17 from the line. Instead of taking over with big shots, Gilgeous-Alexander controlled the game with patience and smart decision-making, something that has become a major part of Oklahoma City's playoff run.

Reflecting on his rough opening quarter afterwards, the Thunder leader did not hide his frustration. "If it was four or five of me out there, we would've been down 20 after the first quarter," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "[I] probably should never start like that again."

Oklahoma City effectively seized control before the break. After erasing an early eight-point deficit, the Thunder carried an 11-point advantage into half-time and immediately buried San Antonio under a blistering third-quarter run. The hosts opened the second half with nine unanswered points, stretching the lead and draining belief from a young Spurs side that suddenly looked overwhelmed by the moment.

Jared McCain also gave the Thunder valuable scoring depth after being brought into the rotation for Cason Wallace. Following a nervous start, McCain exploded after half-time and ended the night with 20 points, including 18 in the second half. Veteran guard Alex Caruso answered criticism from his scoreless outing in game four by adding 22 points in a much sharper all-round performance.

Thunder NBA Finals Push Intensifies As Spurs Face Serious Questions

With Oklahoma City now leading the series 3-2, the Thunder are no longer being viewed as just a young team with potential. Their strong defence, calmness under pressure and growing locker-room chemistry have pushed them firmly into the NBA title conversation.

For San Antonio, game six is now a must-win situation. The Spurs still have the talent to fight back, but Oklahoma City has all the momentum heading into the next game. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder close out the series, attention will quickly shift from their future to whether they are already ready to compete for a championship right now.