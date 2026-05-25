LeBron James is in his 23rd NBA season, but former players still talk about him like he is doing something impossible. This time, NBA legend Tracy McGrady shared why the Los Angeles Lakers star continues to separate himself from almost everyone in league history. While discussing conditioning and endurance, McGrady praised LeBron's ability to stay fresh deep into playoff games even at 41 years old. His comments quickly caught attention because they perfectly explained why James is still performing at an elite level after more than two decades in the NBA.

Tracy McGrady Praises LeBron James' Fitness And Durability With Lakers

Tracy McGrady believes LeBron James' greatness starts with how seriously he treats his body. Speaking recently about conditioning in the NBA, the Hall of Famer explained that very few players can physically survive long playoff runs the way LeBron continues to do year after year.

McGrady said, “Being in tip-top shape is part of the game, right?” McGrady began. “Cardiovascular's part of the game. That's why LeBron James is so fu*#*#g great because he outplays and outlasts everybody in the game.” He continued by saying, “A playoff game, you look down there at the fourth quarter at him, Game 7, that M*##*fu*#r ain't sweating, man. He fresh.” The comments quickly spread across social media because many fans agreed with the point he was making.

LeBron's durability has become one of the biggest reasons behind his legendary career. He has now played more regular-season games than any player in NBA history with 1,622 appearances. That consistency has helped him stay dominant even while younger stars continue entering the league every season.

LeBron James Continues Leading Lakers Despite Injuries Around Him

Sometimes longevity matters just as much as talent in sports, and LeBron James continues proving that every season. Even during Year 23, the Lakers superstar remained available while injuries created major problems around him during the playoffs.

During the 2025-26 season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. He also earned another All-Star selection despite missing the beginning of the season because of sciatica. Still, he returned and once again became the center of the Lakers' playoff push.

The Lakers faced serious injury issues during the postseason. Luka Doncic missed the playoffs with a hamstring injury, while Austin Reaves sat out the first four games because of an oblique problem. But LeBron stayed healthy through all 10 playoff games and helped Los Angeles reach the second round before losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That is why McGrady's praise matters so much. After 23 seasons, LeBron James is still setting standards that the NBA may never see again.