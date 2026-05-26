For years, Pep Guardiola set the standard for dominance at Manchester City, turning the club into a relentless trophy machine while reshaping English football in his image. So when City supporters packed the Co-Op Live arena to say goodbye after his final season, the atmosphere felt like the end of an era.

The emotional farewell followed Guardiola's decision to end his remarkable 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium after winning 20 major trophies. Fans lined the streets for an open-top bus parade before thousands gathered inside the arena, where football legends, former players and even global sporting icons paid tribute to the manager whose influence stretched far beyond the Premier League.

Michael Jordan And Sporting Icons Join Pep Guardiola Farewell Celebrations

Long after the silverware presentations ended, the night's loudest reactions came during a series of surprise video tributes from major names across sport. Among them was Michael Jordan, whose appearance instantly lifted the mood inside the packed venue. "I just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable career. Enjoy your retirement. Good luck on the links and keep them straight. Congratulations."

The NBA icon was not the only sporting figure to send a personal message. English golfer Tommy Fleetwood also praised Guardiola's impact away from football while speaking warmly about their friendship. "You deserve whatever you are about to do next. It is an honour to call you a friend and congratulations. You have been amazing."

Former manager Neil Warnock delivered perhaps the strongest football tribute of the evening. Speaking of Guardiola's body of work, Warnock admitted few coaches had come close to matching what the Spaniard achieved in England. "I can't quite believe you are leaving. I have seen off so many managers but you are top of the pile. The best manager I have ever seen."

The event also brought together several familiar faces from City's modern dynasty, including former captain Vincent Kompany and midfielder Fernandinho, who helped present the trophies won during Guardiola's reign.

Pep Guardiola Reacts To Tributes

During his final on-stage conversation with Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, Guardiola spoke to supporters about the connection he built with the club over the last decade. "First of all, thank you so much for coming tonight to say bye. I feel tonight that really shows the connection this club has. Khaldoon Al Mubarak and all the people and all the City fans that were connected from the first minute. Thank you so much, I don't have enough gratitude. Always, for the rest of my life, I will have you in my heart."

The farewell event also hinted at the club's future plans. Jack Grealish made a surprise appearance, while women's team star Khadija Shaw signed a new four-year deal.