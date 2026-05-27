Adam Sandler and the New York Knicks both grabbed attention on May 26, but not for the same reason. The Hollywood star arrived at Netflix's Office Romance premiere wearing a bright orange and blue Knicks sweatsuit while supporting his wife Jackie Sandler and celebrating New York's first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years.

The outfit instantly became a trending topic online because Jackie Sandler appeared beside him in a stylish black outfit with sparkly details. While some people laughed and praised Adam Sandler's relaxed personality, others questioned the double standards between men and women on red carpets. The discussion quickly spread across Reddit and social media.

Adam Sandler's Knicks Sweatsuit At ‘Office Romance' Premiere Sparks Online Debate

Adam Sandler has never been known for classic red carpet fashion, and this appearance stayed true to his style. The actor showed up in his usual oversized and sporty look while attending the premiere of Office Romance, the Netflix film starring Jackie Sandler alongside Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

The internet reaction was mixed almost immediately. One Reddit user wrote, “It must be so cool to be a man and be allowed to look bad,” while another added, “The gendered double standard between him and his wife's outfits really stands out.” Many people focused on the sharp contrast between Adam's casual Knicks outfit and Jackie's polished appearance.

Still, the conversation became bigger than fashion. Fans started discussing celebrity expectations and why Adam Sandler's clothes always create headlines. The debate also pushed attention back toward his famous “Sandlercore” image, which has followed him for years and continues to divide audiences online.

New York Knicks Finals Run Adds More Meaning To Adam Sandler's Outfit Choice

For longtime Knicks fans, Adam Sandler's outfit was not just about comfort. The bright orange and blue sweatsuit also celebrated New York reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly three decades. That timing gave his look a much bigger connection to basketball culture.

Many supporters defended the actor online and said the outfit matched his personality perfectly. One fan wrote, “He never once said he's disinterested or has ever acted like it. He just doesn't want to wear a suit.” Others pointed out that Sandler has worn similar outfits to events for years.

Another social media user shared, “I've met him multiple times through a friend that worked for Happy Madison and he's as down to earth as anyone I've ever met.” In the end, the story showed how Adam Sandler's Knicks sweatsuit became more than a celebrity fashion moment. It turned into another example of why fans still see him as relatable despite decades of fame.