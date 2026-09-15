Igor Kokoskov has finally opened up about his short spell with the Dallas Mavericks, and Jason Kidd is at the center of his story. The former Mavs assistant did not hold back while discussing his experience with Kidd as a coach and away from the court. Kokoskov also explained how his close connection with Luka Doncic became a problem during his time in Dallas. His comments came on the “X&O's CHAT” podcast, where he looked back at a relationship that clearly never became comfortable.

Igor Kokoskov Calls Jason Kidd The “Worst Guy In The NBA”

Kokoskov made it clear that his opinion of Kidd changed completely once they worked together. He praised Kidd's playing career and called him one of the greatest point guards ever. But when discussing Kidd as a coach, Kokoskov said, “I don't have a good experience with him, nor do I have a high opinion of him off the court or as a head coach.”

The former Mavericks assistant then explained why his relationship with Kidd became difficult. Kokoskov had previously worked with Doncic and told Kidd that his knowledge of Luka could help Dallas. He stressed that he was working for Kidd, not Doncic. According to Kokoskov, Kidd “could never really get over it.”

Kokoskov said he believed the issue was connected to Kidd's personal feelings, something he chose not to get involved in. After that season ended, Steve Nash contacted him about joining the Brooklyn Nets. Kokoskov recalled thinking, “I just worked for the worst guy in the NBA, and now I have a call from the best guy in the NBA.”

Luka Doncic Connection Added Another Layer To The Dallas Story

Kokoskov's history with Doncic made his position inside Dallas different from that of other assistants. He had coached Slovenia during its 2017 EuroBasket title run, when Doncic was still a teenager. The pair later reunited in Dallas, where Kokoskov worked closely with the young superstar.

That connection was visible during the Mavericks' season. Kokoskov worked with Doncic in practice and helped him with his pregame warm-up routine. Kidd had even praised their relationship publicly, telling Mavs.com, “I think it can help, and it has helped because he can be honest with Luka if he's doing something.” Kidd also said their trust and respect were “very, very high.”

The Mavericks still enjoyed some strong results under Kidd. Dallas went 52-30 in his first season and reached the Western Conference finals in 2022. The team then slipped to 38-44 in 2022-23 before bouncing back to 50-32 and reaching the NBA Finals in 2023-24.

That success makes Kokoskov's account more interesting because the public results did not show what may have been happening inside the coaching staff. Kidd and Doncic produced a strong run together, but Kokoskov's comments suggest his own experience with Kidd was very different.

Kokoskov's story also adds another chapter to the complicated history surrounding Doncic and Kidd. His comments are based on his personal experience in Dallas, while Kidd has not publicly responded to these latest remarks. For now, Kokoskov's description gives fans a rare look at the tension he says existed behind the scenes.