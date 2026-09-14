Stephen Curry has reached a key point with Golden State, but the Warriors are not pushing him to sign. After becoming extension-eligible on August 29, the team gave Curry every available option, according to San Francisco Standard reporter Danny Emerman. There is still time. The Warriors can wait because there is no extension deadline. Emerman reported Curry can choose before June 29, 2027. Curry has made his wish clear, saying he wants to stay with Golden State for the rest of his career. The team has heard that message.

Stephen Curry Has Full Control Over His Warriors Extension

That gives Curry control over the timing and structure as Golden State prepares for 2026-27. ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that the team presented options including a two-year maximum, a one-year deal, a discounted contract, or waiting. Curry can also watch the roster before deciding.

Curry enters his 18th Warriors season on a $62.6 million expiring contract. He remains one of basketball's top stars, despite playing 43 games last season because of injury. His future with Golden State looks steady, so this decision is more about timing than trust.

Stephen Curry's $136.7 Million Extension Option Explained

Stephen Curry's next contract is unusual because of his age. The NBA's over-38 rule limits him to two additional years on an extension. That makes the maximum deal about $136.7 million, keeping him with Golden State through 2028-29 if he signs it.

Curry can also wait and judge the Warriors' direction. ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that waiting could allow a different deal in 2027. A smaller contract could give Golden State more room to improve the roster, making the choice about money and the team's future.

“The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we're not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we're coming back with has a lot of familiarity.”

That focus explains why this story matters. Curry wants to finish his career with Golden State, and the Warriors want the same. GM Mike Dunleavy has said the decision belongs to Curry. With no rush, the next move can wait until Curry feels ready.