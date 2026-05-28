Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making headlines again, but this time it is not because of his game on the court. The Oklahoma City Thunder star and NBA MVP has reportedly sent a legal warning to fantasy sports company Underdog Sports over a parody board game called “Unethical Hoops.” The game mocked SGA's foul-drawing style during the NBA playoffs, and now the situation has quickly turned into one of the biggest off-court talking points of the postseason.

The controversy grew even bigger after Underdog Sports promoted the game during the Western Conference Finals. The company reportedly gave away 100 copies while the Thunder moved closer to the NBA Finals. According to The Athletic, the game copied the classic children's game “Operation,” where a buzzer sounds whenever players touch SGA, joking about how often he draws fouls during games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Lawyers Demand ‘Unethical Hoops' Game Be Removed

Things escalated when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's legal team formally stepped in. Lawyers representing the Thunder guard reportedly ordered Underdog Sports to immediately stop using his name, image, and likeness across every platform connected to the game. That included the company's website, social media pages, advertisements, and even the physical board games already produced.

The legal letter also reportedly demanded that all existing copies of the game be destroyed. Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks had promoted the giveaway contest online, which added even more attention to the situation. Despite the legal warning, reports said the “Unethical Hoops” website was still active on Thursday morning, keeping the controversy alive across social media and NBA circles.

This entire debate has also reopened conversations around SGA's playing style. During the playoffs, many NBA fans have criticized him for drawing too many fouls and getting frequent trips to the free-throw line. According to The Athletic, Gilgeous-Alexander has attempted 391 more free throws than the next-closest NBA player over the last four years, making him one of the league's most discussed stars.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Responds To Criticism During Thunder Playoff Run

Even with the criticism growing louder during the postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander has not shown much concern publicly. As the Thunder continue their deep playoff run, the MVP has stayed focused on basketball instead of reacting emotionally to online jokes, fan criticism, or accusations about flopping during games.

After a recent playoff game against the Spurs, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the criticism directly. He said, “It does nothing. Doesn't fuel me, doesn't discourage me. It's part of the game. I've been dealing with it a long time. I don't really hear it. I'm focused on what's going on on the court.”

That calm response has become part of why this story is getting so much attention. While fans continue debating whether his foul-drawing style is fair or frustrating, SGA is still producing results on the court. In this postseason alone, he has made 120 free throws and 114 field goals, numbers that continue fueling both praise and criticism around his game.

The legal fight over “Unethical Hoops” now adds another layer to the conversation surrounding one of the NBA's biggest stars. Whether fans support him or not, the story shows how modern athletes are protecting their image more aggressively while social media and sports culture continue blurring the line between jokes, marketing, and personal branding.