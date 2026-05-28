The Indiana Fever are being extra careful with Caitlin Clark early in the WNBA season, especially after everything she went through with injuries last year. Even after nearly a week between games, Clark was still listed as probable with a back issue ahead of Indiana's road matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.

This immediately caught fans' attention because Clark played the Fever's last game in full and has also been practising since then. Still, Indiana seems to be taking no chances after the team faced criticism earlier this month over Clark's late withdrawal against the Portland Fire, a situation that eventually led to a warning from the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark Injury Report Continues To Draw Attention Around Fever

Questions around Clark's injury status first grew after she was unexpectedly ruled out shortly before the Fire game on May 20. It later came out that Clark had missed practice the previous day while receiving treatment for back soreness, something that was not initially reflected on the injury report.

WNBA rules require teams to submit player injury updates by 5 p.m. local time the day before games, and Indiana's handling of the situation quickly became a talking point around the league. Now, even when Clark seems healthy enough to play, the Fever may simply be choosing the safer approach by continuing to include her on the report. Clark also sounded relaxed when discussing the issue this week and made it clear she is not overly worried about it.

After an injury-filled 2025 season that forced her to miss 31 regular-season games, Clark has clearly made recovery a major priority. She told reporters the back soreness is "anything of any concern".

Stephanie White Explains Why Sophie Cunningham Remains Vital To Fever

Away from the injury conversation, Sophie Cunningham continues to become more important for Indiana. Whether she starts or comes off the bench, the veteran has embraced every role and has become one of the team's steady voices during a busy stretch of the season.

Speaking recently on 107.5 The Fan, head coach Stephanie White explained why Cunningham's versatility has become so valuable for the Fever. "Sophie is really a Swiss Army knife. We play her in a lot of different positions; we play her in a lot of different roles. She's an elite communicator, she's experienced, she's been through it, she understands. She gets everybody in the right spots," White said.

As Indiana continues building around Clark, players like Cunningham could end up playing a huge role in keeping the team balanced during the playoff race.