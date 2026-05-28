For nearly three decades, New York basketball fans waited for a moment like this. Now that it has finally arrived, getting inside Madison Square Garden is becoming almost impossible for many supporters. The Knicks' return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 has triggered a historic surge in ticket demand, sending resale prices into territory the league has rarely seen before. The cost of entry alone is now turning into one of the biggest NBA news stories surrounding the Finals. Fans hoping to attend Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden are currently looking at prices that would have seemed unimaginable even a few seasons ago.



Knicks NBA Finals Ticket Prices Reach Historic Levels At MSG



The cheapest available ticket for Game 3 on June 8 was listed at $3,686 on SeatGeek, including fees, as per a report in the New York Post. For Game 4, scheduled two days later, the lowest available price stood at $3,543. According to TickPick and as reported in the NYP, those numbers briefly climbed even higher immediately after New York completed its Eastern Conference finals sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The outlet revealed get-in prices for Games 3 and 4 reached $3,745 and $3,464 respectively, describing them as “the most expensive NBA tickets on record.”

If the Finals stretch to six games, the numbers become even more staggering. SeatGeek listed the cheapest ticket for a potential Game 6 at nearly $5,000.

The sharp rise underlines how dramatically the NBA landscape has changed over the last decade. When the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors met in the 2016 Finals, the average ticket price across the series sat around $880. Even last year's Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers averaged roughly $1,147 per ticket, according to TickPick.



For younger Knicks fans, this postseason run feels different because many have never experienced the franchise this close to a championship before. After waiting 27 years just to see another Finals appearance, there is a growing feeling around New York that opportunities like this cannot be taken for granted.

Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks' Stunning NBA Playoff Run

The frenzy surrounding ticket demand has only grown because of how dominant New York has looked during the postseason. Since falling behind 2-1 against the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, the Knicks have won 11 consecutive playoff games, sweeping both the Philadelphia 76ers and Cavaliers on the way to the Finals. Jalen Brunson has been at the centre of that run, averaging 26.6 points and 6.6 assists during the playoffs while earning Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors.

Away from the massive resale market, the Knicks are also making an effort to ensure some younger fans still get the chance to experience the Finals atmosphere inside the Garden. According to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post, the organization is “donating hundreds of free tickets to underprivileged youth for their home games” through the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Families connected to the foundation will reportedly receive 250 tickets for each Finals home game, with that number increasing further if the series returns to New York for Game 6.